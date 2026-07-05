Had No Role In Counting Donations, Says Ram Temple Treasurer Amid Theft Row

The Ram Temple treasurer has stated that he had no role in the physical counting or handling of donations, limiting his responsibilities to financial oversight and record-keeping.
The Special Investigation Team is examining all aspects of the theft case, with the Trust promising full cooperation and transparency.
The incident has sparked widespread concern among devotees and political parties, with calls for stronger security measures and a thorough probe to restore faith in the temple administration.
The treasurer of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Sunday issued a detailed clarification stating that he had no direct role in the counting or physical handling of cash donations at the Ram Temple, as the controversy over the recent theft incident continues to generate widespread debate and concern among devotees.
In a formal statement released to the media, the treasurer emphasised that his responsibilities were limited to financial oversight, record-keeping, auditing, and overall budgetary management of the Trust. He made it clear that the actual collection and counting of donations from the hundi (donation boxes) were managed by a separate team of designated staff and volunteers appointed specifically for this purpose.
The treasurer’s statement comes days after reports of theft from donation boxes at the grand Ram Temple triggered massive public outrage. Several opposition parties and religious organisations have demanded a high-level probe, alleging serious lapses in security and accountability in the management of funds donated by millions of devotees from across the country.
The treasurer said, “I want to make it absolutely clear that I had no role in the day-to-day counting or handling of cash donations. My job is limited to ensuring proper financial management and transparency in the records. Any allegation linking me directly to the handling of cash is baseless and misleading.”
He also appealed to devotees to maintain their faith in the temple administration and assured them that all necessary corrective steps are being taken to strengthen security arrangements and improve the system of donation management. The treasurer further stated that the Trust is fully cooperating with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government and is committed to complete transparency.
The Uttar Pradesh government has already initiated legal proceedings based on the recommendations of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. The SIT is currently examining CCTV footage, staff statements, and financial records to identify the culprits and plug loopholes in the existing system.
The controversy has also drawn reactions from various saints and religious leaders, many of whom have expressed disappointment over the security lapse at one of Hinduism’s most revered shrines. Some have called for a complete overhaul of the donation management system to prevent any future incidents.
Meanwhile, the BJP has maintained that the incident is being blown out of proportion for political reasons and that the temple administration is taking all possible measures to restore confidence among devotees. The opposition, however, continues to demand an independent judicial probe and greater accountability from the Trust.
As the investigation progresses, the focus remains on strengthening the security apparatus around the donation collection process and ensuring that the faith of crores of Ram bhakts is not shaken by such incidents in the future.