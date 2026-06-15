No Laxity in Probe into Allegation of Donation Money Theft: Nripendra Mishra

There will not be any laxity in the probe by the special investigation team into the allegation of theft of donation money, Ram Temple Construction Committee chairperson Nripendra Mishra asserted on Monday.
Mishra said there are two aspects to the investigation, "criminal and future improvement." "When both of these aspects are addressed, only then will we be able to win the trust of the devotees," he told reporters. Mishra said he had spoken to the district administration yesterday for their cooperation.
"This is a team effort, and in a way a crossroad for the temple, which we will cross and see the future," he said.
The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday constituted a three-member special investigation team (SIT) to probe allegations of theft of donation money and financial management of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust following a request from the trust.
The SIT comprises Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant, Inspector General of Police Kiran S and Finance Department Special Secretary Neel Ratan.
The matter surfaced on June 7, when Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav cited reports to claim that crores of rupees from donations offered at the Ram Temple were missing and urged the court to take cognisance of the matter.
Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai responded by saying that internal audits are underway.
Nothing that substantiates the allegation has emerged as yet, he said.