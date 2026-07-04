Ayodhya Ram Temple Donation Theft Organised During Maha Kumbh: Probe

Small instances of pilferage at the Ayodhya Ram temple evolved into an organised theft network during the 45-day Maha Kumbh in 2025.
Police arrested eight accused individuals and recovered approximately Rs 80 lakh along with foreign currency from seven of them.
Extra cash-counting staff were hired by Sainik Security Services for SBI based on recommendations from temple trust members.
An inquiry into the alleged theft of donations at the Ayodhya Ram temple reveals a vast operation that escalated during the 2025 Maha Kumbh. Small instances of pilferage were initially overlooked before evolving into an organised network.
The Maha Kumbh ran for 45 days from January 13 to February 26. Daily footfall during the festival surged to 10-12 lakh on peak days, up from the average 84,000 to 1 lakh.
Police have arrested eight accused in connection with the theft. Investigators recovered approximately Rs 80 lakh from seven of the eight arrested accused, along with foreign currency in different denominations.
"After the initial influx of pilgrims following the consecration ceremony (in 2024), it was during Maha Kumbh that footfall increased drastically and so did donations. Counting needed more assistance, and recommendations were made to provide local employment. But hiring was done by the firm for SBI. Everything was built on trust and faith and no one expected things to become so organised," an anonymous temple official said to the Indian Express.
Flawed Hiring Process
Extra staff were added to the cash-counting process on the recommendation of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust members. These recruits were brought in to assist the State Bank of India (SBI).
SBI contracted Sainik Security Services to provide security and manpower for counting and dispatching the donations.
"In this case, SBI gave us names of the people to be hired. We verified their credentials by examining their Aadhaar cards and processed the paperwork. These men have never worked with us earlier," Gaurav Singh, director of Sainik Security Services, told The Indian Express on Thursday.
"We don’t provide banking-related manpower, but housekeeping staff. What a bank or firm uses the staff for is up to them," Singh said, noting the agency did not have the freedom to choose manpower.
Sainik Security Services submitted documentary evidence of the hiring process to the Special Investigation Team (SIT).
Internal Feuds Exposed
The pilferage became public following infighting between two Trust members. Their dispute centred on recruitment choices and the theft allegations.
"It was not the first time that the pilferage had come to the knowledge of temple officials. It had long gone unchecked and ignored until recently, when a series of events led to revelations one after another," a police officer told The Indian Express.
Initial attempts were made to contain the scandal quietly. Administrators reportedly asked the accused individuals to deposit the stolen money back into the accounts.
Security And Oversight
The temple complex featured heavy security deployment. Forces included eight companies of the Provincial Armed Constabulary, 500 Central Reserve Police Force personnel and 750 Uttar Pradesh Police Special Security Force personnel. Civil police and private security also guarded the premises outside the cash counting room.
Authorities operated two separate CCTV control rooms. Police monitored one room, while Trust officials and police jointly staffed the second unit at the cash-counting centre.
"Considering the extent of cash handled at the counting room, security checks were certainly insufficient," an anonymous official said.
Investigators are probing the potential complicity of police officers and SBI officials. Authorities stated that such organised theft required multi-level involvement.
Sources stated that the number of devotees at the temple has remained broadly unchanged since the FIR was lodged on June 25. According to official data, the estimated footfall stood at 97,134 on June 27, 1,02,672 on June 28 and 84,102 on June 29, followed by 96,112 on June 30 and 89,653 on July 1.