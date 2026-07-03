Ram Temple Donation Theft: CCTV Footage, Rs 80 lakh Recovery And Hiring Process Under Probe

Confirming the agency's claim, a police officer said, “It only goes to show that the temple was being run through adhocism. It has also been pointed out in the SIT report. Several of the accused are related to each other or to a trust functionary. A large number of people appointed for counting of notes, apart from the accused, have also been hired in an ad hoc manner, because somebody was known to somebody. There was no proper vetting of individuals before hiring, nor was access control to the counting facility robust with proper checks and frisking.”