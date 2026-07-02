Ram Temple Donation Case: Ayodhya Police Seek Custody of Avinash Shukla

Familial ties link several suspects to temple administrators. Anukalp and Luvkush are relatives. Both are also related to Anil Mishra, a trust member who resigned last week along with Trust General Secretary Champat Rai. Ram Shankar Yadav serves as an aide to Rai and is related to Manish Yadav. Police also sought more details from Rai about the staff at the temple.