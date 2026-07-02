What is 'Ram Rajya Kosh' Linked to Ayodhya Temple Donation Theft

A QR-code donation box labelled "Ramrajya Kosh" has become key evidence.
The SIT is probing alleged parallel donation channels linked to temple offerings.
Police allegedly recovered Rs 20 lakh, foreign currency and jewellery from an accused.
The alleged theft of donations from the Ram Temple in Ayodhya has opened up fresh questions for the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust and investigators, especially after the recovery of a donation box labelled “Ramrajya Kosh” with a Paytm QR code from a yoga centre linked to accused Avinash Shukla.
Shukla, a primary school teacher from Ayodhya, is among the eight accused arrested in the case. Police allegedly recovered Rs 20 lakh in cash from his home, along with foreign currency and jewellery. According to media reports, the recovery included 1,121 US dollars worth around Rs 1.06 lakh, 159.54 grams of silver, an approximately eight-gram gold chain and a gold ring weighing 3.44 grams.
The case became public on June 7 after Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav posted on social media about alleged irregularities in the Ram Temple’s donation counting process. However, a key issue before the Special Investigation Team is why no FIR was lodged on June 5, when the alleged theft had reportedly come to light and Shukla had been removed from donation counting duties.
A key witness, sevadar Sundarlal, has claimed that on June 5, four police personnel and some persons associated with the trust brought Shukla to his room at the Shyam Sadhan Yog Kendra in Kaushalpuri. According to him, they opened a trunk with a key, removed two bags and asked others to leave. Sundarlal later learnt that around Rs 20 lakh had been recovered from Shukla.
What Is Ram Rajya Kosh?
The term “Ram Rajya Kosh” came into focus after police recovered a donation box labelled “Ram Rajya Kosh” bearing a Paytm QR code from a yoga centre in Ayodhya where accused Avinash Shukla had been residing for the past 10 years, PTI reported, citing sources.
The recovery has raised questions about whether any unauthorised donation collection system was being run in the name of the temple. Investigators are now trying to establish who placed the box there, who controlled the QR code and whether any money collected through it was linked to the alleged diversion of temple donations.
Mystery of QR-Code Donation Box
The QR-code donation box has become one of the most significant pieces of evidence in the case because it points investigators toward a possible digital payment trail.
Investigators believe the “Ramrajya Kosh” chest could help establish the alleged modus operandi and identify everyone involved before the SIT submits its findings to the court. Forensic experts are expected to examine the QR code to identify the linked bank account, verify transaction histories and check whether donations meant for the Ram Temple were diverted elsewhere.
Officials said the SIT is also examining whether similar donation chests were used at other locations and whether more people were part of the alleged conspiracy.
How Much Money Has Been Recovered So Far?
Police had initially claimed to have recovered Rs 79.85 lakh from the accused in the Ram Temple donation case.
The highest recovery was allegedly made from Shukla’s home. According to recovery details that have surfaced, police allegedly found Rs 20 lakh in cash, 1,121 US dollars, gold and silver jewellery from his premises.
A seizure memo that surfaced on Wednesday showed that investigators had seized 159.54 grams of silver, an approximately eight-gram gold chain and a gold ring weighing 3.44 grams. The recovery has raised questions about how Shukla, who reportedly earned around Rs 14,000-15,000 a month, allegedly accumulated such wealth within months.
Why Investigators Are Looking At Parallel Donation Channels
The recovery of the “Ram Rajya Kosh” has pushed investigators to examine whether donations were being collected through unofficial or parallel channels outside the temple’s authorised system.
The probe has also widened to include the role of around 400 private security personnel deployed at the temple complex. Police are examining their duty rosters, CCTV footage, entry and exit records and other activities to determine whether security protocols were violated or if anyone facilitated the alleged embezzlement.
Sources told PTI that legal action would be initiated against any security personnel found to have ignored rules or assisted in the alleged theft.