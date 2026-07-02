VHP Chief Says Champat Rai May Be 'Guilty Of Negligence' As Ram Temple Donation Probe Deepens

Separately, speaking to the Hindustan Times, VHP chief Alok Kumar said the organisation had no role in temple operations and would await the outcome of the investigation before acting against Champat Rai. He said, "You want me to dismiss him today without the result of the investigation, but no one has accused Rai yet. The allegations are against his driver," and added that Rai may be "guilty of negligence". He also clarified that Rai was not appointed by the VHP to his position in the temple trust, reinforcing the separation between the organisation and temple administration.