VHP Chief Says Champat Rai May Be 'Guilty Of Negligence' As Ram Temple Donation Probe Deepens

VHP chief says Champat Rai may be “guilty of negligence” amid Ram Temple donation probe in Ayodhya.
Investigation expands to security systems, arrests and alleged procedural lapses in donation handling.
Trust faces scrutiny as authorities probe cash flows and internal access controls at temple complex.
Allegations of irregularities in donations at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple complex in Ayodhya have escalated into a full-fledged police investigation and parallel administrative review, drawing in senior trust officials, exposing gaps in security protocols, and triggering a political confrontation between the opposition and the Uttar Pradesh government.
The probe, which began after allegations of embezzlement surfaced in early June, has progressed through an SIT inquiry, FIR registration, arrests and recovery of cash, and has now widened to include scrutiny of internal controls at the temple complex. Former Ram Temple Trust general secretary Champat Rai has been questioned by police, with his statement recorded, as investigators examine alleged violations in donation handling systems. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has distanced itself from operational matters, saying it is awaiting the outcome of the investigation before deciding any action against Rai, who is also its international vice-president.
Probe widens from donation allegations to security and procedural lapses
According to PTI, the case began on June 7 after allegations of embezzlement were raised, following which a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government on June 13. Based on its findings, an FIR was registered on June 25, and the investigation has since expanded beyond donation accounting to include security deployment and administrative procedures.
So far, eight people associated with donation counting and handling have been arrested. Police have recovered nearly Rs 80 lakh in cash and some foreign currency from six accused. According to PTI, Rs 20 lakh was recovered from Avinash Shukla, who was later questioned inside jail after court permission. Another accused, Ramashankar Yadav alias Tinnu Yadav, a former driver of Champat Rai, is alleged to have had access to donation box keys in violation of prescribed standard operating procedures, raising questions over internal access control within the temple system.
The investigation has also extended to around 400 private security personnel deployed at the temple complex. Officials are reviewing CCTV footage, duty rosters, entry-exit records and deployment patterns at donation points and darshan routes to determine whether standard operating procedures were followed. Sources cited by PTI said investigators are also examining whether any delay in filing the FIR indicated procedural lapses, though officials have not commented on internal assessments, calling them confidential.
The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is scheduled to meet on July 6 in Ayodhya to decide on its next steps. According to PTI sources, the agenda includes consideration of resignations submitted by Champat Rai and trust member Anil Mishra, with a strong likelihood that both may be accepted. The meeting is also expected to deliberate on administrative restructuring, including proposals to appoint a chief executive officer and amend bylaws governing operations, placing governance and accountability at the centre of the Trust’s internal review.
Separately, speaking to the Hindustan Times, VHP chief Alok Kumar said the organisation had no role in temple operations and would await the outcome of the investigation before acting against Champat Rai. He said, "You want me to dismiss him today without the result of the investigation, but no one has accused Rai yet. The allegations are against his driver," and added that Rai may be "guilty of negligence". He also clarified that Rai was not appointed by the VHP to his position in the temple trust, reinforcing the separation between the organisation and temple administration.
Political row over access restrictions and detentions
The investigation has triggered a parallel political dispute, with the Congress accusing the Uttar Pradesh government of shielding those involved while restricting access to Ayodhya for its leaders.
Congress leaders, including Uttar Pradesh unit chief Ajay Rai, alleged that their delegation was placed under restrictions described as "house arrest" and prevented from visiting the Ram temple. Jairam Ramesh termed the action "utterly condemnable". Ajay Rai said, "They could not stop the donation theft, but they have stopped us Hindus from offering prayers at the temple. What kind of sanatan tradition is this that prevents people from having darshan?"
According to PTI, members of a nine-member Congress delegation—including MPs Kishori Lal Sharma, Rakesh Rathor, Ujjwal Raman Singh, Tanuj Punia and former MLC Deepak Singh—were either detained, confined to guesthouses or stopped en route to the temple. Police sources said around two dozen Congress workers were detained during protests outside Acharya Narendra Dev University, including youth leader Sharad Shukla and former Rajya Sabha MP Aliya Zubairi. Several leaders were also escorted to Ayodhya airport without being allowed temple access. Congress MP Ujjwal Raman Singh was separately prevented from leaving his Prayagraj residence, according to his aide.
The Congress has demanded publication of the SIT report and accused the government of protecting those involved in the alleged embezzlement.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, addressing a public meeting in Rampur, criticised the opposition, saying, "Who is advocating devotion to Lord Ram today? The very people who before 2017 ordered lathi-charges on those raising the slogan 'Jai Shri Ram'. When Ram devotees proclaimed 'Ram Lalla Hum Aayenge, Mandir Wahin Banayenge', they were met with bullets. Today, the same people are speaking in the name of faith," according to PTI.
He further accused the opposition of political opportunism and compared them to the Ramayana character Kalanemi, alleging deception.
As the investigation continues, police are pursuing financial tracing, security audits and procedural verification, while the temple trust’s July 6 meeting is expected to decide on leadership changes and administrative restructuring amid mounting scrutiny of donation management systems.