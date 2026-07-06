VHP Chief Calls Ram Temple Donation Theft 'Very Unfortunate', Says Champat Rai Does Not Represent Organisation

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Aryan Dwivedi
Published at:

Alok Kumar stated that Champat Rai's appointment to the Trust was independent of the VHP.

Champat Rai Ram Temple, VHP Alok Kumar statement, Ayodhya donation probe
Alok Kumar File Photo: Representative image
Summary of this article

  • Alok Kumar called the alleged Ram Mandir donation embezzlement "very unfortunate"

  • Kumar distanced the VHP from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust

  • Statements of Champat Rai, Anil Mishra and Gopal Rao have been recorded, but no FIR has been filed against them.

Amid the ongoing controversy over alleged irregularities involving donations to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) International President Alok Kumar broke the silence and said that the incident has deeply hurt the sentiments of devotees while distancing the organisation from the Trust's functioning.

In an interview with Kumkum Chadha of Hindustan Times, Kumar said, "What has happened is very unfortunate and it has hurt the sentiments of Hindus across the world. We are hurt, everybody is hurt and there is no question of finding out any excuses or trying to defend it," Kumar said.

'Champat Rai Does Not Represent the VHP'

During the interview to Hindustan Times, Kumar was questioned about the role of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust General Secretary Champat Rai, who also serves as an international vice-president of the VHP.

While acknowledging Rai's long association with the organisation, Kumar maintained that his appointment to the Trust was independent of the VHP.

"I am not denying that Champat Rai ji has been a senior office-bearer and is presently the international vice-president of the VHP. But we did not nominate him to that place. We did not recommend him. He does not represent the VHP," Kumar said.

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Ram Temple Trust to Meet Over Champat Rai, Anil Mishra Resignations

By Outlook News Desk

Trust Meeting Amid Ongoing Investigations

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is scheduled to hold a key meeting on today at Mani Ram Chhawni in Ayodhya, its first since allegations of donation embezzlement came to light.

Trust general secretary Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra submitted their resignations after their names surfaced in connection with the controversy. Trust treasurer Govind Dev Giri has summoned all regular and ex-officio members to attend the meeting, PTI reported.

Trust president Nritya Gopal Das, 89, is expected to participate after being discharged from a Lucknow hospital on Friday. He had been admitted on June 29 with a urinary tract infection and breathing-related complications.

Senior trustee K Parasaran is likely to join the meeting through video conference due to age-related travel constraints.

"All the 14 trustees have been invited for the meeting. We hope that all of them participate," special invitee Gopal Rao told reporters.

Ram Temple Donation Theft - | Photo: PMO via PTI
Had No Role In Counting Donations, Says Ram Temple Treasurer Amid Theft Row

By Outlook News Desk

Two Separate Investigations Underway

The meeting will include a briefing on the interim findings of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) administrative probe. The tenure of the SIT administrative probe has been extended until the end of July.

Separately, the police are conducting a criminal investigation following an FIR registered on the Trust's complaint. The police probe is running alongside the SIT inquiry.

Investigators have already recorded the statements of Champat Rai, Anil Mishra and Gopal Rao. However, no FIR has been lodged against any of them so far.

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