Maharashtra Legislative Council Adjourned; 13 Killed in Rain-Related Incidents, Says Minister

Maharashtra Legislative Council adjourned after paying tributes to 13 people killed in rain-related incidents.
Revenue Minister informed the House about the casualties and ongoing rescue and relief operations in affected districts.
Opposition parties demanded a detailed discussion on monsoon preparedness and better drainage infrastructure in the state.
The Maharashtra Legislative Council was adjourned on Monday after members paid tributes to the 13 people who lost their lives in rain-related incidents across the state in the past few days.
State Revenue Minister announced the figures in the House and expressed condolences to the bereaved families. He said that several districts, including Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Raigad, and Ratnagiri, have been severely affected by heavy rainfall, leading to flooding, landslides, and house collapses.
The Minister informed the House that rescue and relief operations are underway in the affected areas. The state government has activated disaster response teams and is providing immediate assistance to those displaced or affected by the rains. He also assured that compensation would be disbursed to the families of the deceased as per government norms.
Opposition members demanded a detailed discussion on the preparedness of the state machinery to deal with monsoon-related disasters. Several legislators highlighted the poor condition of drainage systems in urban areas and the lack of timely desilting, which they claimed worsened the flooding situation.
The Chair, after paying tributes, adjourned the House as a mark of respect to the departed souls. The session is expected to resume later in the day or tomorrow, depending on the situation.
Heavy rains have lashed several parts of Maharashtra over the past week, causing widespread disruption. Many low-lying areas in Mumbai and the Konkan region remain waterlogged, affecting normal life and transportation. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings for continued heavy rainfall in the coming days.
The state government has appealed to citizens to stay vigilant, avoid low-lying areas during heavy rains, and follow safety advisories issued by the administration.