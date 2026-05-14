Bar Council Seeks Enrolment Details After Mamata Banerjee Appears In Court Wearing Lawyer's Robe

Former West Bengal chief minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee leaves after appearing before the Calcutta High Court to argue a case in connection with alleged post-poll violence and attacks on party offices, in Kolkata. | Photo: PTI

Former West Bengal chief minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee leaves after appearing before the Calcutta High Court to argue a case in connection with alleged post-poll violence and attacks on party offices, in Kolkata. | Photo: PTI