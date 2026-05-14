Bar Council Seeks Enrolment Details After Mamata Banerjee Appears In Court Wearing Lawyer's Robe

Summary of this article
1. Bar Council of India seeks Mamata Banerjee's advocate enrolment number and status after she appeared in court wearing a lawyer's gown.
2. BCI demands details on whether she ever suspended practice during her Chief Minister tenure and if her Certificate of Practice is valid.
3. Information, including certified records from the State Roll, must be furnished by the West Bengal State Bar Council before May 16.
The Bar Council of India (BCI) has formally sought details from the West Bengal State Bar Council regarding former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's status as an enrolled advocate, following her appearance before the Calcutta High Court in a lawyer's gown. Banerjee appeared in court on Thursday to make submissions in a case related to post-election violence in the state, dressed in the traditional black robe worn by advocates.
The BCI noted from media reports that she had appeared in court in that attire, prompting the council to verify whether she is legally entitled to practice.
What the BCI has asked
In a letter to the state Bar Council's secretary, the BCI has demanded several key pieces of information, all to be furnished by May 16. First, it has asked for Banerjee's enrolment number and the date of her enrolment with the state Bar Council, if she is indeed enrolled. Second, the BCI wants confirmation on whether her name currently continues on the State Roll of Advocates.
Third, the council has asked whether she had ever given any intimation of voluntary suspension or cessation from practice during her tenure as Chief Minister. Finally, the BCI has sought details on whether any valid Certificate of Practice exists in her favour and whether it is currently active.
Why this matters?
The BCI has pointed out that its rules lay down the standard of professional conduct and etiquette for advocates, including a specific dress code that requires wearing bands and gowns in the prescribed manner. The council has instructed the state Bar Council to provide certified copies of all relevant records — including the State Roll, enrolment register, Certificate of Practice records, and any suspension or resumption orders — strictly based on contemporaneous official documents.
The BCI has also asked for page numbers, register references, and custody details of original records to ensure full transparency. The move has raised questions about whether non-practising politicians can appear in court in full advocate attire without active enrolment.