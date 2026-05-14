Mamata Banerjee Appears Before Calcutta High Court In Bengal Post-Poll Violence Case

Summary of this article
Mamata Banerjee appeared before the Calcutta High Court in connection with the post-poll violence case.
The proceedings relate to allegations of violence and rights violations following elections in West Bengal.
The appearance marks a rare instance of a sitting Chief Minister personally addressing the High Court in an ongoing matter.
Mamata Banerjee appeared before the Calcutta High Court during proceedings linked to cases concerning alleged post-poll violence in the State.
The matter pertains to incidents of violence reported after elections in West Bengal, where multiple allegations of assault, intimidation, and political clashes had emerged from different districts. The cases have remained under judicial scrutiny, with petitions seeking investigations and accountability for the incidents.
During the hearing, arguments revolved around issues connected to the handling of violence-related complaints and legal processes linked to the post-election unrest. Details of the submissions made before the court are awaited.
The post-poll violence cases have remained a politically sensitive issue in West Bengal, often triggering sharp exchanges between the ruling All India Trinamool Congress and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party.
Further hearings in the matter are expected in the coming days.