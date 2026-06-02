CBSE Top Brass Moved Out As Centre Orders Probe Into OSM Controversy

The Centre has transferred CBSE Chairman Rahul Singh and Secretary Himanshu Gupta amid the controversy surrounding the board's On-Screen Marking (OSM) system.
A formal inquiry has been ordered to investigate the procurement and implementation of OSM services.
The action follows complaints over evaluation discrepancies, technical glitches and transparency concerns raised by students, parents and other stakeholders.
A government crackdown over the controversial On-Screen Marking (OSM) system at the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has resulted in the transfer of both CBSE Chairman Rahul Singh and Secretary Himanshu Gupta.
The action comes amid mounting concerns over the procurement process and implementation of the digital evaluation framework used for Class 12 examinations.
The Ministry of Education has also ordered a formal inquiry into the procurement of OSM services and constituted a panel to examine alleged irregularities and vulnerabilities in the system.
The move follows widespread complaints from students regarding blurred answer-sheet scans, portal glitches, re-evaluation issues and concerns over transparency in the marking process.
The OSM controversy escalated after students and parents reported discrepancies in scanned answer sheets and technical difficulties during verification and re-evaluation. The issue also attracted political attention, with opposition leaders questioning the handling of the evaluation process.
Earlier, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had stated that any irregularities found would invite strict action and that accountability would be fixed.
The Centre's decision to transfer the board's top two officials is being viewed as one of the strongest responses yet to the controversy. The inquiry panel is expected to scrutinize the tendering process, cybersecurity safeguards and operational aspects of the digital evaluation system before submitting its findings.
Other Troubles
In a statement posted on X on Tuesday evening (June 2, 2026), the Board said its cybersecurity teams had detected multiple attempts to disrupt the platform as students logged in to apply for verification and re-evaluation of their examination results.
According to the CBSE, “thousands of students accessed” the portal during the day, while “malicious actors attempted to disrupt services through a barrage of cyberattacks.”
“Most recent being a denial of service attack attempt causing 1.5 million hits on the portal within a matter of 2 minutes and more than 1 lakh attempts of unauthorised file access,” the post on X read.
The portal finally went live in the early hours of Tuesday after missing its revised June 1 launch deadline. On Monday, the Board had said the “verification and re-evaluation portal will go live soon”, but the platform remained inaccessible throughout the day.