Mirra Andreeva Vs Sorana Cirstea Live Score, French Open: 17-Year Wait And A Grand Slam Dream On The Line
Mirra Andreeva Vs Sorana Cirstea Live Score, French Open 2026: Follow play-by-play updates for Roland-Garros quarterfinal clash between Mirra Andreeva and Sorana Cirstea on Tuesday, June 2 at Court Philippe-Chatrier
Mirra Andreeva of Russia returns to Fiona Ferro of France during their first round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
No. 8 seed Mirra Andreeva takes on No. 18 seed Sorana Cirstea in one of the most intriguing quarterfinals of the 2026 French Open. Seventeen years separate Cirstea's two Roland Garros quarterfinals, 2009 and 2026, a gap that remarkably mirrors the age difference between her and her 19-year-old opponent. A year ago, Cirstea was ranked 161st in the world; today she is 18th, marking one of the most spectacular comebacks on tour. The Romanian hasn't dropped a set throughout her Paris campaign and is playing the best tennis of her career as retirement looms at the end of the season. Andreeva, however, is no easy obstacle, she has a 79% win rate at Roland Garros, her best among all four Grand Slams, and reached the semifinals here in 2024. Their only previous meeting in Linz ended in three sets in Andreeva's favour, but this will be their first outdoor clash on clay, making it a fascinating battle between youth and experience.
LIVE UPDATES
Mirra Andreeva Vs Sorana Cirstea Live Score, French Open: Match Is Underway
The first set of the quarterfinal between Mirra Andreeva and Sorona Cirstea is underway. The No.8 seed started on a positive note by winning the first game and we can expect a thrilling game on our hands between two world-class players.
Andreeva 1-0 Cirstea (Set 1)
Mirra Andreeva Vs Sorana Cirstea Live Score, French Open: Match Details
Match: Mirra Andreeva Vs Sorona Cirstea
Round: Quarter-final
Venue: Court Philippe-Chatrier
Date: June 2, 2:30 PM IST (tentative)
Mirra Andreeva Vs Sorana Cirstea Live Score, French Open: Hello!
Greetings and welcome back to our live blog for the French Open quartefinal clash between Mirra Andreeva and Sorana Cirstea at Roland-Garros. Stay tuned for live updates as the action unfolds at Court Philippe-Chatrier.