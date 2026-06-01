Myanmar Assures India Its Territory Won’t Be Used Against New Delhi’s Security Interests

Myanmar has officially assured India that its territory will not be allowed to be used for any activities against New Delhi’s security interests.
The assurance comes in response to India’s repeated concerns over Northeast insurgent groups using Myanmar soil as a safe haven for anti-India activities.
The commitment was conveyed during recent high-level diplomatic exchanges between the two countries.
Myanmar has given a clear assurance to India that its territory will not be used against New Delhi’s security interests, according to senior government sources.
The assurance was conveyed by the Myanmar side during recent diplomatic communications. This development is significant as India has been pressing Myanmar to act firmly against insurgent groups from India’s Northeast who have been operating from bases inside Myanmar.
Indian officials have repeatedly highlighted the issue of cross-border terrorism, arms smuggling, and the misuse of the porous 1,643-km India-Myanmar border. New Delhi has been seeking stronger cooperation from Myanmar to dismantle these insurgent networks and improve border management.
The assurance from Myanmar is being viewed as a positive step by Indian diplomats. It comes at a time when India is balancing its engagement with the military regime in Myanmar while safeguarding its strategic interests in the Northeast and countering growing Chinese influence in the region.
Both sides are expected to enhance intelligence sharing and border coordination mechanisms in the coming months. India has also been advocating for better implementation of border fencing and a review of the Free Movement Regime along the border.
This assurance reflects Myanmar’s willingness to address India’s core security concerns. Further high-level discussions between the two countries are likely to take place soon to strengthen bilateral cooperation on security and connectivity issues.