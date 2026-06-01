EC Reviews SIR Progress In Sikkim, Directs BLOs To Assist Voters

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
Published at:

Enumeration drive under Special Intensive Revision underway till June 28; EC stresses inclusion and accuracy in electoral rolls

EC Reviews SIR Progress In Sikkim
A preparatory meeting and sensitization program was held today in the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Sikkim to review the preparedness for the upcoming Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Electoral Rolls.
Summary of this article

  • The Election Commission reviewed the progress of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Sikkim, with the enumeration phase running from May 30 to June 28.

  • EC Director Shubhra Saxena instructed officials and Booth Level Officers (BLOs) to ensure all eligible voters are covered and assisted in completing enumeration forms.

  • During a review meeting in Gangtok, officials assessed the status of form distribution, voter verification, and other activities aimed at maintaining accurate and inclusive electoral rolls.

The Election Commission (EC) on Monday reviewed the progress of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Sikkim and directed Booth Level Officers (BLOs) to actively assist voters in filling out enumeration forms to ensure maximum participation in the exercise.

EC Director Shubhra Saxena assessed the status of enumeration form distribution, elector verification, and other related activities during a review meeting held at the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer in Gangtok.

Emphasising the need for accurate and inclusive electoral rolls, Ms. Saxena instructed officials to ensure that no eligible voter is left out during the revision process. She also stressed the importance of providing necessary assistance to voters, particularly during the submission of enumeration forms.

The enumeration phase of the SIR exercise commenced on May 30 and will continue until June 28. The revision aims to update voter records, verify elector details, and strengthen the integrity of the electoral database ahead of future elections.

Related Content
Supreme Court Upholds Bihar Electoral Roll Revision, Backs EC’s Power to Conduct SIR - null
Mamata Banerjee As Opposition's Choice For Prime Minister? Nothing New, Says Derek O' Brien - null
Intellectuals, Lawyers Demand Halt to Electoral Roll ‘Special Intensive Review’ - Representative Image
Deleted Voters are showing their documents at Daulatpur Gram Panchayet Milangarh Malda - | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook

Election officials informed the EC team about the progress made so far in form distribution and voter verification across the State. The Commission reiterated its commitment to maintaining transparent and comprehensive electoral rolls through the ongoing revision exercise.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories