EC Reviews SIR Progress In Sikkim, Directs BLOs To Assist Voters

The Election Commission reviewed the progress of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Sikkim, with the enumeration phase running from May 30 to June 28.
EC Director Shubhra Saxena instructed officials and Booth Level Officers (BLOs) to ensure all eligible voters are covered and assisted in completing enumeration forms.
During a review meeting in Gangtok, officials assessed the status of form distribution, voter verification, and other activities aimed at maintaining accurate and inclusive electoral rolls.
The Election Commission (EC) on Monday reviewed the progress of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Sikkim and directed Booth Level Officers (BLOs) to actively assist voters in filling out enumeration forms to ensure maximum participation in the exercise.
EC Director Shubhra Saxena assessed the status of enumeration form distribution, elector verification, and other related activities during a review meeting held at the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer in Gangtok.
Emphasising the need for accurate and inclusive electoral rolls, Ms. Saxena instructed officials to ensure that no eligible voter is left out during the revision process. She also stressed the importance of providing necessary assistance to voters, particularly during the submission of enumeration forms.
The enumeration phase of the SIR exercise commenced on May 30 and will continue until June 28. The revision aims to update voter records, verify elector details, and strengthen the integrity of the electoral database ahead of future elections.
Election officials informed the EC team about the progress made so far in form distribution and voter verification across the State. The Commission reiterated its commitment to maintaining transparent and comprehensive electoral rolls through the ongoing revision exercise.