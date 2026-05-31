Felix Auger-Aliassime Vs Brandon Nakashima, French Open: Canadian Survives Brutal Paris Heat To Progress

Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime fought back from a set down to beat Brandon Nakashima of the United States of America 5-7, 6-1, 7-6(4), 7-6(1) in the men's singles third round of the French Open 2026, a win that earned the World No. 6 a crack at unseeded Canadian-born Chilean Alejandro Tabilo for a place in the Roland Garros quarter-finals. Auger-Aliassime, who now resides in Monte Carlo, not far from Paris, had previously lost his fourth-round matches against eventual champions Rafael Nadal (2022) and Carlos Alcaraz (2024). This time, however, the 25-year-old will fancy his chances of a deep title run, or even winning the clay-court Grand Slam. Following the exits of Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic, and more, he is one of the three top-10 seeds to have survived the first week. Meanwhile, he hailed Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League final win against Arsenal as a "great evening for me and all Parisians" after the three-hour 51-minute duel with Nakashima.

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French Open: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Brandon Nakashima
Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada reacts as he plays against Brandon Nakashima of the U.S. during their third round men's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
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French Open: Brandon Nakashima vs Felix Auger-Aliassime
Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada returns to Brandon Nakashima of the U.S. during their third round men's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
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French Open 2026: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Brandon Nakashima
Brandon Nakashima of the U.S. returns to Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada during their third round men's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
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French Open 2026: Brandon Nakashima vs Felix Auger-Aliassime
Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada returns to Brandon Nakashima of the U.S. during their third round men's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
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French Open Tennis: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Brandon Nakashima
Brandon Nakashima of the U.S. returns to Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada during their third round men's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
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French Open Tennis: Brandon Nakashima vs Felix Auger-Aliassime
Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada returns to Brandon Nakashima of the U.S. during their third round men's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
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French Open Tennis Championships: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Brandon Nakashima
Brandon Nakashima of the U.S. returns to Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada during their third round men's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
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French Open Tennis Championships: Brandon Nakashima vs Felix Auger-Aliassime
Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada serves to Brandon Nakashima of the U.S. during their third round men's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
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French Open Tennis Tournament: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Brandon Nakashima
Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada returns to Brandon Nakashima of the U.S. during their third round men's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
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French Open Tennis Tournament: Brandon Nakashima vs Felix Auger-Aliassime
Brandon Nakashima of the U.S. returns to Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada during their third round men's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
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