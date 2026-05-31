Felix Auger-Aliassime Vs Brandon Nakashima, French Open: Canadian Survives Brutal Paris Heat To Progress

Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada reacts as he plays against Brandon Nakashima of the U.S. during their third round men's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

1/9 Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada returns to Brandon Nakashima of the U.S. during their third round men's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena





2/9 Brandon Nakashima of the U.S. returns to Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada during their third round men's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena





3/9 Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada returns to Brandon Nakashima of the U.S. during their third round men's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena





4/9 Brandon Nakashima of the U.S. returns to Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada during their third round men's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena





5/9 Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada returns to Brandon Nakashima of the U.S. during their third round men's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena





6/9 Brandon Nakashima of the U.S. returns to Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada during their third round men's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena





7/9 Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada serves to Brandon Nakashima of the U.S. during their third round men's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena





8/9 Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada returns to Brandon Nakashima of the U.S. during their third round men's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena





9/9 Brandon Nakashima of the U.S. returns to Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada during their third round men's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena





