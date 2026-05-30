Eggs, Shoes Hurled At Abhishek Banerjee During Visit To Post-Poll Violence Victims In Bengal

Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee faced a hostile reception during his visit to meet families allegedly affected by post-poll violence in West Bengal, with protesters hurling eggs and shoes at his convoy.
The incident occurred as Banerjee toured violence-hit areas to assess the situation on the ground and interact with families who claimed to have suffered intimidation, displacement, or attacks in the aftermath of recent elections. Eyewitnesses reported that a group of protesters gathered along the route, raising slogans against the ruling party before throwing eggs and footwear toward Banerjee's convoy.
Security personnel accompanying the TMC leader swiftly intervened, preventing any injury and escorting him safely through the area. Despite the disruption, Banerjee continued with his scheduled programme and met several affected families, assuring them of support and promising that their grievances would be addressed.
The episode highlights the continuing political tensions in the state, where allegations and counter-allegations over post-poll violence have remained a contentious issue. Opposition parties accused the ruling TMC of failing to curb violence, while TMC leaders alleged that rival political groups were attempting to create unrest and disrupt outreach efforts.
Reacting to the incident, TMC leaders condemned the attack, describing it as an assault on democratic norms. Opposition representatives, however, argued that public anger over the violence and governance issues was manifesting itself during political visits.
The incident is expected to intensify the political war of words between the ruling party and the opposition, with both sides likely to use the episode to bolster their narratives ahead of future electoral battles in the state.
Authorities are monitoring the situation, and security arrangements for political leaders visiting sensitive areas are expected to be reviewed in the wake of the protest.