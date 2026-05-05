Mamata Banerjee Refuses To Resign, Calls Poll Results A ‘Conspiracy’

Yet, for Banerjee, the numbers flickering on the news screens aren't a reflection of the people’s will—they are a "conspiracy." In a voice tight with defiance, she ruled out stepping down, claiming that the verdict was a "black chapter" written not by voters, but by a coordinated effort to "loot" the mandate in nearly 100 seats. "The question of my resignation does not arise," she asserted, her words echoing through a city stunned by the scale of the TMC's defeat. To her, the battle was never purely against the BJP, but against an Election Commission she alleges worked as an extension of her rivals.