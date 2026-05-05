Mamata Banerjee Refuses To Resign, Calls Poll Results A ‘Conspiracy’

Summary of this article
Outgoing West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee ruled out stepping down after her party’s defeat in the assembly polls, claiming conspiracy.
Banerjee also alleged that the TMC’s contest in the polls was not against the BJP, but against the Election Commission, which worked “for the BJP”.
Banerjee alleged large-scale irregularities in the counting process, claiming that mandate in nearly 100 seats was “looted” and that counting was deliberately slowed down to demoralise her party.
In the dimly lit press room in Kolkata, the air was heavy with the weight of a decade-and-a-half of history coming to a sudden, jarring halt. Mamata Banerjee, the "Didi" who has personified West Bengal’s political spirit for 15 years, stood before a sea of microphones on Tuesday, not with the grace of a conceded defeat, but with the fire of a leader who refuses to believe the flame has been extinguished. As the BJP secured a decisive 207 seats in the 294 member assembly, the woman who once toppled the Left found herself on the other side of a historic surge.
Yet, for Banerjee, the numbers flickering on the news screens aren't a reflection of the people’s will—they are a "conspiracy." In a voice tight with defiance, she ruled out stepping down, claiming that the verdict was a "black chapter" written not by voters, but by a coordinated effort to "loot" the mandate in nearly 100 seats. "The question of my resignation does not arise," she asserted, her words echoing through a city stunned by the scale of the TMC's defeat. To her, the battle was never purely against the BJP, but against an Election Commission she alleges worked as an extension of her rivals.
The human drama of the moment extends beyond the podium. While the BJP celebrates a victory five years in the making, Banerjee is looking toward a different horizon. She spoke of calls from Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, leaders of the INDIA Bloc reaching out in solidarity as she pivots from state administrator to national opposition anchor. Even as she announced a 10-member fact-finding committee to investigate reports of post-poll violence, there was a sense that the street-fighter of Bengal is already preparing for her next act, refusing to visit Lok Bhavan and instead daring the system to take "action as per constitutional norms."
As the TMC's 15 year rule draws to a close, the streets of Kolkata are a study in contrasts—jubilant saffron rallies meeting the sombre, quiet disbelief of the Trinamool faithful. Banerjee’s refusal to concede isn't just a legal or political stance; it is a visceral rejection of a new reality. For a leader who has defined herself by the "Ma, Mati, Manush" (Mother, Soil, People) slogan, the idea that the "Manush" have moved on is a bitter pill she is simply not ready to swallow.