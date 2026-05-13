The Street Fighter: Suvendu Adhikari’s Rise from Nandigram Strongman to West Bengal Chief Minister

The dissatisfaction fed his raging desire, as Adhikari went on to controversially overcome his mentor in Nandigram in 2021 by a margin of 1,956 votes. As communal edges sharpened and ideological priorities morphed, Adhikari became another prominent face of the BJP’s aggressive brand of Hindutva across the Gangetic stretch, positioning him at the centre of the party’s plans in the state. Suvendu, forever comfortable in confrontation, proudly built on the bogey of religious polarisation over the years, promising to work only for Hindus, if voted to power. The trusted aide, who had grown into a feared adversary, had now evolved into an ideological counterforce.