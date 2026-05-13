How BJP Toppled Mamata Banerjee and Regional Parties in Eastern India: Inside the Fall of TMC and the End of an Era

East India has always tested the patience of challengers. Unlike the North and South, where governments change frequently, the electorate in the East likes to give long mandates to political parties. Be it the communists in Bengal, Patnaik in Odisha, or the Lalu and Nitish regimes in Bihar, once the public accepts a new caste alignment, it backs it to the extent of making deities out of leaders. The saffron flag now flies as the protector of regional pride along with the larger Hindu identity. Going by the past precedent, it would be difficult to change the direction of the wind in the near future, unless, of course, the Opposition parties realise their mistake of fighting each other and focus on age-old common themes like Mandal vs Kamandal.