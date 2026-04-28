How Can Left, Congress Impact Bengal Elections?

The election is happening with Bengal’s voter roll getting trimmer by nearly 11%. Due to the special intensive revision (SIR) of the electoral roll, the size of the electorate has come down from 7.66 crore voters as of 2025 to 6.82 crore. However, the state also witnessed an extraordinarily high polling in the first phase of the election of April 23, when the state recorded a polling rate of 93.18%.