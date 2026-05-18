V.D. Satheesan Sworn In As Kerala Chief Minister As UDF Returns To Power

Summary of this article
Congress leader V.D. Satheesan took oath as Kerala Chief Minister in Thiruvananthapuram, leading the new Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) government.
The swearing-in comes after the UDF’s sweeping victory in the Assembly elections, where the alliance won 102 out of 140 seats.
Congress leader V.D. Satheesan has been sworn in as the Chief Minister of Kerala at the Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday morning, formally ushering in the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) government in the State.
The swearing-in ceremony began at 10 AM in the presence of senior party leaders including Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, alliance members, and UDF supporters. Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administered the oath of office.
Alongside Satheesan, his 20-member Cabinet will also be sworn in by the Governor.
The Congress will hold 11 ministerial berths in the new government, with Ramesh Chennithala, Sunny Joseph, K. Muraleedharan, A.P. Anil Kumar, P.C. Vishnunadh, T. Siddique, Bindu Krishna, K.A. Thulasi, Roji M. John, M. Liju, and O.J. Janeesh inducted as ministers. The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), a key ally in the UDF, secured five Cabinet positions. Its leaders P.K. Kunhalikutty, N. Shamsudeen, K.M. Shaji, P.K. Basheer, and V.E. Abdul Gafoor were sworn in as ministers.
The oath-taking ceremony comes nearly two weeks after the UDF secured a decisive mandate in the Kerala Assembly elections, defeating Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF's 10-year rule and the Communist bloc's last remaining government in India.
UDF won 102 of the State’s 140 seats and returned to power with a majority. The 21-member Cabinet includes 14 first-time ministers, signalling a major generational and leadership shift within the alliance.
Earlier in the morning, the newly sworn-in Chief Minister left his residence and travelled to the airport to receive Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra ahead of the swearing-in ceremony in Thiruvananthapuram.
Former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, other Left leaders, and the Bharatiya Janata Party representatives also attended the ceremony.
The oath-taking stadium was filled with party workers and civilians, all dressed in white khadi shirts and 'mundu'. They waved flags of the various alliance partners and shouted slogans in favour of the now ruling party. Party leaders and MLA elects began arriving at the venue starting 8 AM.
The newly elected MLAs are expected to be sworn in on May 21. The election for the post of Assembly Speaker is scheduled to take place on May 22. The Governor is set to deliver the policy address on May 29, and the State Budget is likely to be tabled by June 5.