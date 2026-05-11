Vijay Meets Stalin Day After Oath-Taking, Holds Courtesy Call At Former CM's Residence

Summary of this article
Newly sworn-in CM C. Joseph Vijay met predecessor MK Stalin at his Alwarpet residence a day after taking office.
Stalin and son Udhayanidhi welcomed Vijay in their first interaction since TVK's surprise election victory over DMK.
The low-key visit marked a cordial power transfer between the political rivals.
A day after being sworn in as Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister, C. Joseph Vijay on Monday visited his predecessor and DMK president MK Stalin at the latter's Alwarpet residence in Chennai, in what sources described as a "courtesy call."
The meeting marked the first direct interaction between the two leaders since the high-voltage Assembly election campaign that saw Vijay's fledgling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) dethrone Stalin's Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in a stunning political upset. Vijay, a political novice who entered electoral politics only a few years ago, pulled off a surprise victory against the seasoned DMK stalwart.
Shortly after beginning his first full day in office, Vijay left for Stalin's home, where the former chief minister and his son, Udhayanidhi Stalin, welcomed him. The meeting, low-key and cordial in nature, lasted approximately 20 minutes.
Fifty-year-old Joseph Vijay, the second-youngest Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu after J. Jayalalithaa, appeared determined to make his swearing-in distinctly memorable. As Governor Rajendra Arlekar began administering the oath, Vijay, after pronouncing his name, paused for nearly 20 seconds as the crowd erupted in celebration. When he resumed, the oath sounded less like a formal constitutional pledge and more like a political address crafted for a historic moment.
Earlier, there had been reports that two leaders from the Congress would also be sworn in as ministers. Eventually, however, the first swearing-in ceremony was restricted entirely to members of TVK.
Rahul Gandhi, who arrived in Chennai early in the morning after an inconclusive meeting in New Delhi with warring Congress leaders from Kerala over the selection of the Chief Minister, remained at the centre of attention throughout the ceremony. After the swearing-in, Chief Minister Joseph Vijay posed for a selfie with Rahul Gandhi and members of his Council of Ministers.
Addressing the gathering, Vijay said his foremost priority would be curbing the growing drug menace among the youth. He also listed education, healthcare, infrastructure development, drinking water supply and law and order among the key focus areas of his government.