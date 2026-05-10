From Fan Clubs To Fort St George: The Making Of Vijay’s Cabinet

Aadhav Arjuna is, quite literally, the “tallest” member of the cabinet. A former basketball player, he had earlier served as president of the Basketball Federation. Before joining TVK, he was briefly associated with the DMK in 2021 and later moved to the VCK. He also founded a political consultancy organisation called One Mind India, which was later renamed Voice of Commons. More significantly, he is the son-in-law of lottery baron Santiago Martin. Aadhav Arjuna currently serves as the general secretary of TVK.