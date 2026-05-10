Who Is S. Keerthana? Tamil Nadu’s Young TVK Minister From Sivakasi

First woman MLA from Sivakasi, and now a minister in Vijay’s TVK government.

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
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S Keerthana, S Keerthana TVK, Keerthana Sivakasi
TVK leader S Keerthana takes oath as the Tamil Nadu Cabinet Minister during the swearing-in ceremony, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in Chennai, Sunday, May 10, 2026. Newly-elected state Chief Minister and TVK chief Vijay and Congress MP and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi are also seen. (PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar)
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • S. Keerthana is the first woman MLA elected from Sivakasi constituency in 2026 on a TVK ticket.

  • The 29-year-old first-time MLA became one of the youngest ministers in Chief Minister Vijay’s cabinet.

  • She defeated sitting Congress MLA by over 11,000 votes and is known for her non-political background and education in Tamil-medium schools.

S. Keerthana, the 29-year-old first-time MLA from Sivakasi, has quickly become one of the most talked-about faces in actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). She made history in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly election by becoming the first woman ever elected from the Sivakasi constituency. Days later, she was also sworn in as one of the youngest ministers in Vijay’s first cabinet after TVK came to power in the state.

Her rise has attracted attention for several reasons. She is young, comes from a non-political background, studied in Tamil-medium institutions, and entered politics through a party that is itself less than three years old. At the same time, her interviews after the election, especially one where she spoke in Hindi while talking about TVK’s politics, pushed her into a wider national conversation.

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The Young MLA from Sivakasi

Keerthana contested from Sivakasi in the 2026 Assembly election on a TVK ticket. She defeated Congress candidate G. Ashokan by 11,670 votes and secured 68,809 votes in total, according to election figures reported by multiple news outlets.

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**EDS: THIRD PARTY IMAGE** In this screengrab from a video posted on May 10, 2026, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief C Joseph Vijay takes oath as the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister during the swearing-in ceremony, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in Chennai. - | Photo: @TVKVijayHQ-Offl/YT via PTI
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Her win stood out because Sivakasi had never elected a woman MLA before. The constituency, located in Virudhunagar district, is widely known for its fireworks, printing and matchbox industries. Politics in the region has traditionally been dominated by male leaders from major Dravidian parties and their allies.

Keerthana’s educational background also became part of the public discussion after her victory. Reports say she studied in a Tamil-medium government school before completing a B.Sc. in Mathematics. She later earned an M.Sc. in Statistics from Pondicherry Central University in 2019.

TVK leaders and supporters have pointed to her background while presenting the party as one that wants to bring younger and educated candidates into politics. Unlike many established politicians in Tamil Nadu, Keerthana was not known in mainstream political circles before the election campaign.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay during a public meeting ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, in Chennai. - | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
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After the results, she became more visible through media interviews. One of the most discussed moments came when she spoke in Hindi during an interaction with ANI. In the interview, she said she wanted TVK’s message to reach people across India and did not want language to become a barrier.

The comments immediately sparked reactions online because language politics remains a sensitive issue in Tamil Nadu. Dravidian parties in the state have historically opposed what they describe as the imposition of Hindi. While some people praised her for trying to communicate with a wider audience, others criticised the move.

Why Keerthana Is Getting Attention

Keerthana’s rise cannot be separated from the larger story of TVK and actor Vijay’s political entry. Vijay launched Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam in February 2024, saying he wanted to create an alternative to the DMK and AIADMK, the two parties that have dominated Tamil Nadu politics for decades.

In the 2026 Assembly election, TVK managed to perform strongly enough to form the government with alliance support. The result marked one of the biggest political shifts in the state in recent years.

Soon after the election, Keerthana was sworn in as part of Vijay’s cabinet in Chennai on May 10, 2026. Early reports on the cabinet described her as the youngest minister in the new government. Her appointment was seen as a signal that TVK wanted to give important positions to first-time leaders instead of depending only on experienced political figures.

Chennai: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and candidate from the Perambur constituency, Vijay, celebrates after winning in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections results, in Chennai, Monday, May 4, 2026. - Source: PTI
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So far, Keerthana has spoken mainly about youth participation, women in politics and public service. Since she is new to electoral politics and government, much of the attention around her is still tied to what she represents politically, a younger generation of leaders that TVK is trying to promote.

Whether she becomes a long-term political figure will depend on how she performs in government and how she builds her political identity beyond the early attention surrounding TVK’s victory.

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