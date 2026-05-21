Former Speaker P. Dhanapal Quits AIADMK as Son Joins TVK Cabinet in Tamil Nadu Power Shift

Standing outside the Lok Bhavan in Chennai, the veteran leader cut a poignant figure as he announced his departure from the party.
It was a moment of immense paternal pride, but it also threw his own political isolation into sharp relief.
Dhanapal leaves behind a poignant reminder that while parties may evolve and strategies may shift, the emotional cost of politics remains intensely personal.
For decades, P. Dhanapal was woven directly into the fabric of the AIADMK. He was there at the genesis, a loyal soldier who rose through the ranks to eventually steady the ship as the Speaker of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly during some of its most turbulent political storms. But on Thursday, that lifelong bond officially snapped. Standing outside the Lok Bhavan in Chennai, the veteran leader cut a poignant figure as he announced his departure from the party, a move driven not by a sudden shift in ideology, but by the quiet, accumulated ache of being side-lined.
The catalyst for his exit carried a bittersweet irony. Mr. Dhanapal had just watched his son, D. Logesh Tamilsevan—the newly elected legislator from Rasipuram—take his oath as a Minister in the fresh, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK)-led Cabinet. It was a moment of immense paternal pride, but it also threw his own political isolation into sharp relief. Speaking to reporters after the ceremony, Dhanapal didn’t lash out with fiery rhetoric; instead, he spoke with the heavy heart of a man who felt entirely forgotten by the current AIADMK leadership. "They had ignored others. Now, the people have ignored them," he quipped, a sharp yet sorrowful observation on the current plight of the party he helped build.
For Dhanapal, the exit is clearly deeply personal. Being part of an organization from its very inception means your identity becomes intertwined with it. To watch it drift, and to feel stripped of your "importance" within those walls, is a bitter pill to swallow. His departure is a classic reflection of the shifting tides in Tamil Nadu’s political landscape—where the old guard is quietly pushed to the margins, making way for a new generation, even if it means watching their own children cross over to the winning side.
Ultimately, Dhanapal’s departure is more than just a routine political defection; it feels like the closing of a chapter for the old guard of Dravidian politics. For a man who stood by the party through its highest peaks and lowest ebbs, walking away highlights a deeper, more human reality of political life—that loyalty is a two-way street, and the sting of being forgotten by one’s own can outlast the glory of any office held. As he steps into the twilight of his career, watching his son champion a new political dawn under the TVK banner, Dhanapal leaves behind a poignant reminder that while parties may evolve and strategies may shift, the emotional cost of politics remains intensely personal.