Former Speaker P. Dhanapal Quits AIADMK as Son Joins TVK Cabinet in Tamil Nadu Power Shift

Ultimately, Dhanapal’s departure is more than just a routine political defection; it feels like the closing of a chapter for the old guard of Dravidian politics. For a man who stood by the party through its highest peaks and lowest ebbs, walking away highlights a deeper, more human reality of political life—that loyalty is a two-way street, and the sting of being forgotten by one’s own can outlast the glory of any office held. As he steps into the twilight of his career, watching his son champion a new political dawn under the TVK banner, Dhanapal leaves behind a poignant reminder that while parties may evolve and strategies may shift, the emotional cost of politics remains intensely personal.