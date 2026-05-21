Congress Set to Join Vijay-Led Tamil Nadu Government After 59 Years

O
Outlook News Desk
Published at:

The development marks the beginning of a coalition era in Tamil Nadu politics, historically dominated by single-party Dravidian governments

TN polls: TVK Vijay takes oath as CM
Summary of this article

  • Congress is set to join the Tamil Nadu government for the first time in 59 years as Vijay expands his TVK-led cabinet.

  • Congress MLAs S. Rajesh Kumar and P. Viswanathan are expected to be inducted as ministers.

  • TVK has also invited VCK and IUML to join the coalition government, signalling a major political realignment in the state.

The Indian National Congress is set to join the Tamil Nadu government for the first time in 59 years as Chief Minister Vijay prepares to expand his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK)-led cabinet on Thursday.

The development marks the beginning of a coalition era in Tamil Nadu politics, historically dominated by single-party Dravidian governments.

Related Content
TVK Rules Out Cabinet Posts for Rebel AIADMK MLAs - PTI
TVK leader S Keerthana takes oath as the Tamil Nadu Cabinet Minister during the swearing-in ceremony, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in Chennai, Sunday, May 10, 2026. Newly-elected state Chief Minister and TVK chief Vijay and Congress MP and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi are also seen. - (PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar)
Vijay Oath Ceremony - null
Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) supporters outside VCK party headquarters as party Treasurer SS Balaji and spokesperson KK Pavalan address a press conference on the official stand on supporting Vijay's TVK in forming the government in Tamil Nadu, in Chennai. - | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar

The Congress, which won five Assembly seats as part of the DMK-led alliance, had extended support to Vijay after the TVK fell short of the majority mark following the Assembly elections.

Vijay Oath Ceremony - null
From Fan Clubs To Fort St George: The Making Of Vijay’s Cabinet

By N.K. Bhoopesh

Vijay Cabinet Expansion Scheduled Today

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar is expected to administer the oath of office and secrecy to more than 20 new ministers at Lok Bhavan on Thursday morning.

Congress general secretary K. C. Venugopal announced that party president Mallikarjun Kharge had approved the induction of Congress Legislature Party leader S. Rajesh Kumar and P. Viswanathan into the Council of Ministers.

Rajesh Kumar is expected to receive the Tourism portfolio, while Viswanathan is likely to handle Higher Education.

Vijay reportedly congratulated both Congress MLAs and said the TVK-Congress alliance would work together for public welfare.

TVK Invites VCK, IUML to Join Government

The TVK has also invited the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) to join the cabinet.

TVK leader Aadhav Arjuna said the inclusion of alliance partners would mark a historic power-sharing arrangement in Tamil Nadu.

He added that the invitation to VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan was made at Vijay’s request.

TVK Rules Out Cabinet Posts for Rebel AIADMK MLAs - PTI
TVK Rules Out Cabinet Posts for Rebel AIADMK MLAs

By Outlook News Desk

TVK Targets AIADMK, Rules Out Rebel MLAs

Aadhav Arjuna also accused the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) of attempting a “backdoor entry” into power after the election results.

He alleged that AIADMK chief Edappadi K. Palaniswami tried to align with the DMK despite the public mandate for political change.

On speculation surrounding rebel AIADMK legislators, Aadhav said the faction led by C. Ve. Shanmugam had clarified that it was not seeking ministerial positions.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories