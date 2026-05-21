Congress Set to Join Vijay-Led Tamil Nadu Government After 59 Years

Congress is set to join the Tamil Nadu government for the first time in 59 years as Vijay expands his TVK-led cabinet.
Congress MLAs S. Rajesh Kumar and P. Viswanathan are expected to be inducted as ministers.
TVK has also invited VCK and IUML to join the coalition government, signalling a major political realignment in the state.
The Indian National Congress is set to join the Tamil Nadu government for the first time in 59 years as Chief Minister Vijay prepares to expand his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK)-led cabinet on Thursday.
The development marks the beginning of a coalition era in Tamil Nadu politics, historically dominated by single-party Dravidian governments.
The Congress, which won five Assembly seats as part of the DMK-led alliance, had extended support to Vijay after the TVK fell short of the majority mark following the Assembly elections.
Vijay Cabinet Expansion Scheduled Today
Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar is expected to administer the oath of office and secrecy to more than 20 new ministers at Lok Bhavan on Thursday morning.
Congress general secretary K. C. Venugopal announced that party president Mallikarjun Kharge had approved the induction of Congress Legislature Party leader S. Rajesh Kumar and P. Viswanathan into the Council of Ministers.
Rajesh Kumar is expected to receive the Tourism portfolio, while Viswanathan is likely to handle Higher Education.
Vijay reportedly congratulated both Congress MLAs and said the TVK-Congress alliance would work together for public welfare.
TVK Invites VCK, IUML to Join Government
The TVK has also invited the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) to join the cabinet.
TVK leader Aadhav Arjuna said the inclusion of alliance partners would mark a historic power-sharing arrangement in Tamil Nadu.
He added that the invitation to VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan was made at Vijay’s request.
TVK Targets AIADMK, Rules Out Rebel MLAs
Aadhav Arjuna also accused the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) of attempting a “backdoor entry” into power after the election results.
He alleged that AIADMK chief Edappadi K. Palaniswami tried to align with the DMK despite the public mandate for political change.
On speculation surrounding rebel AIADMK legislators, Aadhav said the faction led by C. Ve. Shanmugam had clarified that it was not seeking ministerial positions.