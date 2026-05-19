Billie Jean King Graduates: Tennis Legend Receives Her Bachelor's Degree In History At 82

Tennis great and equality advocate Billie Jean King earned a degree more than six decades after she first walked onto the campus. Enrolled in 1961, the 82-year-old received her bachelor’s degree in history from Cal State Los Angeles on Monday (May 18, 2026). She left school to pursue tennis and became one of the most celebrated sporting icons. The former World No. 1 won 39 Grand Slam titles, a Presidential Medal of Freedom and a Congressional Medal of Honor, all while fighting for gender and pay equality. An openly gay athlete, King founded the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) in 1973. That same year, she defeated Bobby Riggs in "The Battle of the Sexes" -- a historic match that later became the plot of a Hollywood movie. "Billie Jean King has spent her entire adult life making history. This semester, she had to write a paper about it... even analyzing the very LGBTQ+ and Title IX movements she helped architect," wrote WTA while celebrating the trailblazer's latest achievement.

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Billie Jean King bachelor's degree 65 years later
Tennis legend Billie Jean King, prepares to toss tennis balls to graduates after delivering remarks during a California State University, Los Angeles, commencement ceremony in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong
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Billie Jean King college graduation
Tennis legend Billie Jean King, left, receives her diploma from California State University, Los Angeles, President Berenecea Johnson Eanes during commencement in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong
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Billie Jean King Cal State LA
Tennis legend Billie Jean King laughs while delivering remarks before receiving her diploma during California State University, Los Angeles, commencement in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong
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Billie Jean King graduation pictures
Tennis legend Billie Jean King raises her fist after being called to receive her diploma during California State University, Los Angeles, commencement in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong
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Billie Jean King history degree
Tennis legend Billie Jean King pauses while delivering a speech during California State University, Los Angeles, commencement in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong
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Cal State Los Angeles commencement 2026
Tennis legend Billie Jean King, 82, left, poses with California State University, Los Angeles, President Berenecea Johnson Eanes after receiving her diploma during commencement in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong
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Billie Jean King college graduation
Tennis legend Billie Jean King smiles as she receives her diploma from California State University, Los Angeles, President Berenecea Johnson Eanes during commencement in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong
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