Billie Jean King Graduates: Tennis Legend Receives Her Bachelor's Degree In History At 82
Tennis great and equality advocate Billie Jean King earned a degree more than six decades after she first walked onto the campus. Enrolled in 1961, the 82-year-old received her bachelor’s degree in history from Cal State Los Angeles on Monday (May 18, 2026). She left school to pursue tennis and became one of the most celebrated sporting icons. The former World No. 1 won 39 Grand Slam titles, a Presidential Medal of Freedom and a Congressional Medal of Honor, all while fighting for gender and pay equality. An openly gay athlete, King founded the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) in 1973. That same year, she defeated Bobby Riggs in "The Battle of the Sexes" -- a historic match that later became the plot of a Hollywood movie. "Billie Jean King has spent her entire adult life making history. This semester, she had to write a paper about it... even analyzing the very LGBTQ+ and Title IX movements she helped architect," wrote WTA while celebrating the trailblazer's latest achievement.
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