Pakistan Deploys Jet Squadron, Thousands Of Troops To Saudi Arabia Amid Escalating Iran War Tensions

Summary of this article
Pakistan has deployed around 8,000 troops, a full squadron of approximately 16 JF-17 fighter jets, two drone squadrons, and a Chinese HQ-9 air defence system to Saudi Arabia.
The deployment, financed by Riyadh and operated by Pakistani personnel, comes under a mutual defence pact signed in 2025 amid ongoing Iran-related conflicts.
Pakistan is strengthening military ties with Saudi Arabia even as it continues to play a key mediating role between Iran and other parties in the regional conflict.
Pakistan has deployed a significant combat-capable force — including thousands of troops and fighter jets — to Saudi Arabia amid heightened tensions in the Iran war, according to multiple security and government sources.
The deployment includes around 8,000 troops, a squadron of around 16 JF-17 fighter jets (jointly developed with China), two squadrons of drones, and a HQ-9 surface-to-air missile air defence system. The forces have been positioned at King Abdulaziz Air Base in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province. Saudi Arabia is fully financing the deployment while Pakistani personnel operate all equipment.
The move is part of a mutual defence pact signed between the two countries in September 2025, under which an attack on one is considered an attack on both. This is not the first such deployment, but sources described the current scale as substantial and intended to deter any further threats to Saudi territory.
Despite the military support to Riyadh, Pakistan has positioned itself as a neutral mediator in the broader Iran-related conflict. The deployment highlights Islamabad’s delicate balancing act — maintaining strong traditional ties with Saudi Arabia and the Gulf while engaging diplomatically with Iran.
No official comments have been issued by Pakistan’s military or foreign ministry so far on the latest deployment. The development is likely to be closely watched by regional players and international observers.