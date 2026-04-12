Pakistan deploys 13,000 troops and fighter jets to Saudi Arabia under defence pact

Summary of this article
The deployment includes fighter jets and support aircraft stationed at King Abdulaziz Air Base.
Saudi Arabia said the move is aimed at boosting military coordination and regional security.
Reports also claim Pakistan sent missile defence systems during recent tensions involving Iran and US bases in the Gulf.
A Pakistani military contingent of about 13,000 troops and 10 to 18 jets has reached Saudi Arabia under a joint strategic defence pact signed last year, the kingdom announced on Saturday, 11 April 2026.
According to Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defence, the deployment to King Abdulaziz Air Base in the Eastern Province includes Pakistan Air Force fighter jets as well as support aircraft.
Saudi officials said the move is intended to strengthen military cooperation, improve operational readiness between both armed forces, and contribute to regional and international security.
A Pakistani government source also confirmed that troops and aircraft had been sent as part of the bilateral defence agreement, which reportedly states that an attack on either nation would be treated as an attack on both.
International affairs analyst Mohammad Mehdi told PTI that Pakistan had dispatched personnel and aircraft to Saudi Arabia last month, although the announcement was only made public now by Saudi authorities.
He said at least 13,000 Pakistani troops and between 10 and 18 fighter aircraft had reached the kingdom, adding that around 10,000 Pakistani soldiers were already stationed there under existing arrangements.
Mehdi added that the forces deployed were intended solely for Saudi Arabia’s defence.
According to official sources, Pakistan had also sent missile defence systems to Saudi Arabia last month during Iran’s strikes on US bases in the Gulf.