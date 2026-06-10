Saudi Arabia Vs Senegal LIVE Score, International Friendly 2026: Both Sides Aim Final Touches Ahead Of FIFA World Cup

Senegal players pose for a team photo ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations final soccer match between Senegal and Morocco, in Rabat, Morocco. AP Photo

Saudi Arabia Vs Senegal LIVE Score Updates, International Friendly 2026: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the KSA vs SEN exhibition match at the Toyota Field in San Antonio, Texas on June 10, Wednesday. Saudi Arabia and Senegal face off in a critical international friendly, marking a final opportunity for both squads to sharpen their focus before the 2026 FIFA World Cup begins. For Saudi Arabia, this match is a testing ground for newly appointed manager Georgios Donis. Since taking the reins in April, Donis has focused on solidifying a defensive unit that struggled in recent fixtures. The Green Falcons will look to the attacking flair of captain Salem Al-Dawsari and forward Firas Al-Buraikan to dismantle a disciplined Senegalese setup. Donis is also expected to rely on the veteran presence of midfielder Mohammed Kanno to control the tempo in the center of the pitch. Senegal, under coach Pape Thiaw, aim to address recent defensive vulnerabilities exposed during their narrow loss to the United States. The Lions of Teranga are bolstered by the return of defensive leader Kalidou Koulibaly and midfield engine Idrissa Gueye, both of whom provide essential stability. Attacking threats like Sadio Mané and Nicolas Jackson remain central to Senegal’s game plan as they look to build momentum ahead of a challenging tournament group. Follow play-by-play updates of the Saudi Arabia vs Senegal match with us.

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10 Jun 2026, 03:43:52 am IST Saudi Arabia Vs Senegal Live Score, International Friendly: Match Details Saudi Arabia enter the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a blend of seasoned experience and a tactical transition as they look to leave a mark on the global stage. Under the leadership of new head coach Georgios Donis, who was appointed in April 2026, the Green Falcons are focused on building defensive discipline and tactical cohesion. The team’s core remains largely domestic-based, drawing strength from the chemistry established in the Saudi Pro League, which provides a familiar and disciplined foundation for the national setup. The squad features a strong link to their historic 2022 campaign in Qatar, where they famously stunned eventual champions Argentina. Seven players from that iconic starting XI—including captain and inspirational figurehead Salem Al-Dawsari, goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais, and defender Saud Abdulhamid—remain central to the team’s aspirations. While coach Donis has introduced some newer talents, he has largely prioritized continuity, blending these veterans with rising prospects to create a side capable of disrupting established football powers. In the tournament's group stage, Saudi Arabia has been drawn into a challenging Group H alongside Spain, Uruguay, and Cabo Verde. Their quest for a place in the knockout rounds—a feat they have not achieved since their 1994 debut—begins in Miami, where they face Uruguay on June 16. This will be followed by a high-stakes encounter against Spain in Atlanta on June 21, before they conclude their group stage campaign against Cabo Verde in Houston on June 27. Armed with a reputation as dangerous underdogs, the Green Falcons aim to leverage their experience and intensity to produce more memorable upsets in North America.

10 Jun 2026, 03:28:19 am IST Saudi Arabia Vs Senegal Live Score, International Friendly: Match Details Date: Wednesday, June 10, 2026 Venue: Toyota Field, San Antonio, Texas, USA Kick-Off Time: 4:30 AM IST Saudi Arabia: Managed by new head coach Georgios Donis, the team is using this friendly as a final testing ground to solidify their defensive unit before the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Following a 3-0 victory over Puerto Rico, they are looking to maintain momentum, with captain Salem Al-Dawsari and midfielder Mohammed Kanno playing central roles in Donis's tactical setup. Senegal: Under coach Pape Thiaw, the "Lions of Teranga" are looking to refine their performance and address defensive vulnerabilities exposed in their recent 3-2 loss to the United States. The squad is bolstered by the return of defensive leader Kalidou Koulibaly and midfield engine Idrissa Gueye, as they prepare for a challenging World Cup group stage.