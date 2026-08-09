Liverpool 2-3 Monaco Highlights, Club Friendly 2026: Paris Brunner's Late Goal Seals Victory For Les Rouge Et Blanc

Liverpool Vs Monaco Highlights, Club Friendly 2026: Check real-time updates of the LIV vs MON pre-season friendly match at the Anfield in Liverpool, England as it happened

Liverpool suffered a tight 3–2 defeat to AS Monaco in a pre-season club friendly at Anfield. Playing their final preparations ahead of the new campaign, the Reds started brightly when Alexander Isak broke the deadlock in the 16th minute, followed quickly by a clinical finish from Florian Wirtz to double the hosts' advantage. However, Monaco mounted a strong comeback before the break, with Aleksandr Golovin converting a penalty just before halftime. The French side capitalized on defensive vulnerabilities in the second period as Mika Biereth leveled the score in the 55th minute. As the match headed toward a draw, Paris Brunner popped up with a dramatic late header near the end, securing the victory for the visitors and spoiling Andoni Iraola's home debut on Merseyside.

LIVE UPDATES

9 Aug 2026, 06:03:33 pm IST Liverpool Vs Monaco Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: Greetings! Greetings, we are back with our Club Friendly 2026 live blog as Liverpool and Monaco face-off at the Anfield in Liverpool, England on Sunday in their pre-season outing. Stay tuned for more updates

9 Aug 2026, 06:27:11 pm IST Liverpool Vs Monaco Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: A New Start For Reds The end of an era at Anfield! This campaign marks a massive generational shift for the club, serving as the first season without modern-day icon Mohamed Salah. His departure closes the book on a legendary chapter defined by silverware, record-breaking goals, and unforgettable performances, leaving the Reds to turn the page and entrust a new generation of stars with carrying the torch forward.

9 Aug 2026, 06:37:50 pm IST Liverpool Vs Monaco Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: Live Streaming Details Catch all the live action of the Liverpool vs. AS Monaco pre-season club friendly exclusively on FanCode. Stream every minute live and stay updated with real-time coverage right from your device or smart TV.

9 Aug 2026, 06:49:28 pm IST Liverpool Vs Monaco Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: Check LIV's Starting XI The Reds to take on AS Monaco at Anfield!



Watch the match LIVE on All Red Video 📺 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 9, 2026

9 Aug 2026, 06:59:51 pm IST Liverpool Vs Monaco Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: Check MON's Starting XI Le 𝐗𝐈 qui débutera cette rencontre face à 𝐋𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐨𝐥 📋 pic.twitter.com/2cOYRbzUEN — AS Monaco 🇲🇨 (@AS_Monaco) August 9, 2026

9 Aug 2026, 07:07:34 pm IST Liverpool Vs Monaco Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: Kick-Off Alisson denies Monaco soon after kick-off! AS Monaco carve out a dangerous opening as Mika Biereth tests Liverpool's resolve, unleashing a right-footed shot from the right side of the box. However, Alisson Becker is alert to the danger, dropping low to smother the effort in the bottom right corner following a tidy setup by Mathys Detourbet.

9 Aug 2026, 07:23:09 pm IST Liverpool Vs Monaco Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: 20' | LIV 1-0 MON | Goal! Liverpool draw first blood at Anfield! Liverpool take the lead in their pre-season clash against AS Monaco! Ryan Gravenberch carves open the defense with precise build-up play, finding Alexander Isak in the centre of the box. Isak makes no mistake, shifting the ball onto his right foot and drilling a low shot into the bottom left corner to put the Reds ahead early in the first half.

9 Aug 2026, 07:26:00 pm IST Liverpool Vs Monaco Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: 25' | LIV 1-0 MON | Koumas denied as Liverpool push for a second! The Reds are keeping the pressure firmly on the AS Monaco defense, launching another swift attacking wave. Jeremie Frimpong makes a sharp overlapping run down the flank before cutting a clever pass back into the centre of the box. Lewis Koumas latches onto it and unleashes a powerful right-footed shot, but a sliding Monaco defender manages to get in the way and block the effort just in time.

9 Aug 2026, 07:31:58 pm IST Liverpool Vs Monaco Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: 30' | LIV 1-0 MON | The Reds are ramping up the pressure at Anfield as they search for a second goal against AS Monaco. First, Cody Gakpo carves out space on the flank and delivers a pinpoint cross into the area, finding Lewis Koumas on the right side of the box. Koumas connects with a right-footed strike, but gets under the ball slightly as his effort sails just a bit too high over the crossbar. Moments later, Liverpool threaten again from deeper. Florian Wirtz takes matters into his own hands, unleashing a venomous right-footed shot from outside the penalty area. It has the Monaco goalkeeper scrambling, but the ball flashes agonizingly close, whistling just wide of the right post.

9 Aug 2026, 07:40:19 pm IST Liverpool Vs Monaco Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: 35' | LIV 2-0 MON | Goal! Florian Wirtz doubles Liverpool's lead at Anfield! The Reds have their well-deserved second goal! After going close moments ago, Florian Wirtz gets on the scoresheet with a sharp finish. Alexander Isak turns provider this time, slipping a clever pass across the face of goal to find Wirtz waiting at very close range. Wirtz makes no mistake, steering his right-footed shot into the bottom left corner to put daylight between Liverpool and Monaco.

9 Aug 2026, 07:45:16 pm IST Liverpool Vs Monaco Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: 40' | LIV 2-0 MON | Liverpool continued to dominate the second half at Anfield, launching a flurry of attacks that saw Dominik Szoboszlai set up Lewis Koumas for a sharp left-footed strike expertly tipped away by Monaco goalkeeper Lukás Hrádecky. Though Monaco briefly threatened through a long-range effort from Matthis Abline following Aleksandr Golovin's setup, the Reds quickly resumed control as Cody Gakpo teed up Florian Wirtz for a blocked shot, before Wirtz turned provider to feed Kostas Tsimikas, whose curling distance effort flashed agonizingly wide of the post, maintaining Liverpool's comfortable two-goal cushion.

9 Aug 2026, 07:55:12 pm IST Liverpool Vs Monaco Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: 45' | LIV 2-1 MON | Goal! Monaco pull one back from the spot! Monaco are right back in the game at Anfield! The visitors find a lifeline after Virgil van Dijk concedes a penalty following a clumsy foul inside the area. Aleksandr Golovin steps up to take the spot-kick and makes no mistake, drilling a confident right-footed shot straight into the bottom right corner past the keeper's dive to punish the Reds and narrow the lead.

9 Aug 2026, 07:56:54 pm IST Liverpool Vs Monaco Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: Half-Time' | LIV 2-1 MON | The referee blows the whistle for the interval, bringing a fast-paced and entertaining first half to a close with Liverpool holding a slender 2–1 lead over AS Monaco. The Reds controlled large periods of the half, taking the initiative when Alexander Isak broke the deadlock in the 16th minute with a clinical finish from Ryan Gravenberch's assist. Florian Wirtz doubled Liverpool's advantage shortly after, turning home a close-range effort courtesy of Isak. However, Monaco refused to go down quietly; right on the stroke of half-time, Virgil van Dijk conceded a penalty after a foul in the area, allowing Aleksandr Golovin to step up and expertly drill home from the spot to keep the visitors well within striking distance.

9 Aug 2026, 08:11:51 pm IST Liverpool Vs Monaco Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: 50' | LIV 2-1 MON | Fresh changes from the dugout saw Liverpool introduce Giorgi Mamardashvili and Wataru Endo in place of Alisson Becker and Ifeanyi Ndukwe, while Monaco made a defensive adjustment of their own by bringing on Jordan Teze to replace Vanderson.

9 Aug 2026, 08:18:12 pm IST Liverpool Vs Monaco Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: 60' | LIV 2-2 MON | Goal! Mika Biereth draws Monaco level at Anfield! Monaco are back on level terms! The visitors slice through the Liverpool defense once again, working the ball neatly into the area. Mika Biereth finds himself in space in the centre of the box and fires a composed right-footed shot straight down the centre of the goal, leaving the newly-introduced Giorgi Mamardashvili with no chance and stunning the Anfield crowd.

9 Aug 2026, 08:29:15 pm IST Liverpool Vs Monaco Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: 70' | LIV 2-2 MON | Liverpool sought to instantly regain their lead when Rio Ngumoha drove forward and unleashed a dangerous left-footed strike from outside the area, only for the Monaco defense to stand firm and get a vital block on the effort.

9 Aug 2026, 08:42:37 pm IST Liverpool Vs Monaco Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: 80' | LIV 2-2 MON | Blocked! Oumar Konaté's close-range effort is denied by the Liverpool defense! Monaco mount a dangerous offensive surge as Mamadou Coulibaly carves open an opening in the final third. He slides a clever pass into the path of Oumar Konaté right in the centre of the box, who unleashes a sharp left-footed strike. However, the Liverpool backline scrambles brilliantly to get in the way, blocking the shot and keeping the scores level.

9 Aug 2026, 08:49:22 pm IST Liverpool Vs Monaco Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: 90' | LIV 2-3 MON | Goal! Paris Brunner stuns Anfield with a late header for Monaco! Monaco strike from the set-piece! Following a corner kick into the box, Anis Soubeir delivers a pinpoint, probing cross to the danger zone. Paris Brunner times his run to perfection and meets the delivery with a powerful header from very close range, smashing it into the high centre of the goal to leave the Reds trailing late in the match.