Manchester City 3-1 Atletico Madrid Highlights, Club Friendly: Marmoush's Brace, Ait-Nouri's Goal Help Cityzens Win

Manchester City Vs Atletico Madrid Highlights, Club Friendly 2026: Follow the score and play-by-play updates from the pre-season friendly between Manchester City and Atletico Madrid on Sunday, August 9, 2026, at Seoul World Cup Stadium in South Korea as it happened

Manchester City concluded their pre-season tour of Asia with a hard-fought 3–1 victory over Atlético Madrid at the Seoul World Cup Stadium. Despite dominating the first half, Enzo Maresca’s side fell behind just before the break when Jorge Domínguez capitalized on a loose ball following a corner to put Atlético ahead. City responded swiftly after the restart. Winger Antoine Semenyo put on a stellar performance, carving open the defense twice in two minutes to set up a quick-fire brace for Omar Marmoush. With Atlético chasing the game and making wholesale substitutions, substitute Rayan Aït-Nouri put the result beyond doubt in the final minute, driving a low strike into the far corner to wrap up the 3–1 win.

LIVE UPDATES

9 Aug 2026, 02:49:06 pm IST Manchester City Vs Atletico Madrid Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: Greetings! Greetings, we are back with our Club Friendly 2026 live blog as Manchester City and Atletico Madrid face-off at the Seoul World Cup Stadium in South Korea on Sunday in their final pre-season outing. Stay tuned for more updates

9 Aug 2026, 03:02:26 pm IST Manchester City Vs Atletico Madrid Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: Kick Off Time! Manchester City and Atletico Madrid are set to face off at the Seoul World Cup Stadium, with the pre-season friendly scheduled to begin at 4:30 PM IST. Both sides will look to make the most of this final tune-up ahead of the new season.

9 Aug 2026, 03:43:06 pm IST Manchester City Vs Atletico Madrid Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: Where to watch? There will be no live television broadcast of Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid in India. Fans can instead stream the pre-season friendly on CITY+, Manchester City’s official streaming platform.

9 Aug 2026, 03:44:28 pm IST Manchester City Vs Atletico Madrid Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: MCI XI! Our side to face Atletico 🩵



XI | Donnarumma, Nunes, Reis, Dias (C), Gvardiol, Reijnders, Kovacic, Savinho, Foden, Semenyo, Marmoush



SUBS | Bettinelli, Wint, Chabot, Nico, Ait-Nouri, Echeverri, Monga, Braithwaite, Mukasa, Mubama, Alleyne, Sangare, F. Samba, Heskey, Lewis,… pic.twitter.com/ScUaDeSpz5 — Manchester City (@ManCity) August 9, 2026

9 Aug 2026, 03:52:41 pm IST Manchester City Vs Atletico Madrid Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: ATM XI! 𝐗𝐈



🧤 Oblak

🛡️ J. Domínguez, Le Normand, Hancko, D. Martínez

⚙️ Hjulmand, Obed Vargas, Koke, Mendoza

⚽ Carlos Martín, Lookman pic.twitter.com/C2jZlLqgqD — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) August 9, 2026

9 Aug 2026, 04:39:58 pm IST Manchester City Vs Atletico Madrid Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: Kick-off in Seoul! The referee gets the game underway as Manchester City and Atletico Madrid begin their final pre-season test. Both sides will look to settle into their rhythm quickly and make a strong start.

9 Aug 2026, 04:40:44 pm IST Manchester City Vs Atletico Madrid Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: 5' MCI 0-0 ATM City are starting to find their rhythm. Savinho provides the threat down the right before Semenyo causes problems on the opposite flank, although his cross is dealt with. Manchester City are clearly looking to isolate Atletico’s defenders, with their wingers eager to take them on and create openings.

9 Aug 2026, 04:49:57 pm IST Manchester City Vs Atletico Madrid Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: 13' MCI 0-0 ATM Savinho is causing all sorts of problems! The winger once again leaves Martinez chasing shadows with his quick feet, bursting into the Atletico box. His final effort lacks power and is comfortably dealt with, but City’s wide threat is becoming a real headache for the Spanish side.

9 Aug 2026, 04:58:45 pm IST Manchester City Vs Atletico Madrid Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: 22' MCI 0-0 ATM What a miss from Gvardiol! City win a corner and the defender finds himself unmarked at the back post, but despite being just yards from goal, he cannot keep his header on target. Martinez applies some pressure, but Gvardiol will know he should have done better there. A huge chance goes begging for City.

9 Aug 2026, 05:07:44 pm IST Manchester City Vs Atletico Madrid Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: 30' MCI 0-0 ATM As the first half-hour approaches at the Seoul World Cup Stadium, it remains goalless between Manchester City and Atlético Madrid in their pre-season friendly. Enzo Maresca’s side continue to dominate possession and dial up the pressure on Diego Simeone's defensive block, pinning Atlético back in their own half. However, the Premier League side are still searching for that clinical final ball.The closest call yet fell to Savinho, whose sharp left-footed strike from outside the box had the beating of the keeper but flashed narrowly wide of the top left corner.

9 Aug 2026, 05:19:16 pm IST Manchester City Vs Atletico Madrid Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: 40' MCI 0-0 ATM As the first half-hour passes in the pre-season friendly between Atlético Madrid and Manchester City, the scoreline remains locked at 0-0. The match has seen both sides adopt a cautious approach, carefully studying each other's tactical setups while searching for pockets of space to unlock the deadlock. Clear-cut scoring opportunities have been rare as the midfields battle for supremacy. Atlético have tried to catch City on the transition, though those ventures forward have been repeatedly thwarted by the assistant referee's flag, with both Ademola Lookman and Jorge Domínguez caught offside. Pep Guardiola's side continue to dominate the tempo, patiently probing for a breakthrough as halftime approaches.

9 Aug 2026, 05:20:30 pm IST Manchester City Vs Atletico Madrid Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: 45' MCI 0-1 ATM Goal! The deadlock is finally broken in Seoul as Atlético Madrid take the lead against Manchester City. Atlético capitalised from a set-piece situation when a corner routine unlocked the City backline. Morten Hjulmand delivered a precise through ball into the heart of the area, finding Jorge Domínguez. The striker made no mistake, rifling a right-footed shot from the centre of the box into the bottom right corner to put Diego Simeone's side ahead.

9 Aug 2026, 05:26:02 pm IST Manchester City Vs Atletico Madrid Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: 45' MCI 0-1 ATM Close call for Atlético! Diego Simeone's side nearly doubled their advantage just moments after breaking the deadlock. Dávid Hancko carved out the opportunity, sliding a clever pass over to Ademola Lookman. From a tight angle on the left side of the box, Lookman tried to catch the keeper out with a fierce left-footed strike, but he got underneath it and the shot sailed too high over the crossbar.

9 Aug 2026, 05:38:26 pm IST Manchester City Vs Atletico Madrid Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: Half-Time' MCI 0-1 ATM The referee blows the whistle for halftime in Seoul, with Atlético Madrid holding a narrow lead over Manchester City. After a cagey and tactical opening half-hour where clear chances were at a premium, Diego Simeone’s side struck just before the break. Jorge Domínguez broke the deadlock in the box following a clever through ball from Morten Hjulmand off a corner kick, sending Atlético into the dressing room with the advantage despite City dominating large spells of possession.

9 Aug 2026, 05:48:49 pm IST Manchester City Vs Atletico Madrid Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: 45' MCI 0-1 ATM City pushing for an equalizer! Manchester City are urgently searching for a way back into the match, and Phil Foden has just had a go. Finding a pocket of space outside the penalty area, Foden unleashed a trademark left-footed strike, but he leaned back a bit too much and the effort sailed high over the crossbar, leaving the Atlético goalkeeper untroubled.

9 Aug 2026, 05:56:19 pm IST Manchester City Vs Atletico Madrid Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: 57' MCI 1-1 ATM Goal! Manchester City are back on level terms! Enzo Maresca's side have found the breakthrough they were looking for in Seoul. Antoine Semenyo carved open the Atlético defense, sliding a sharp pass across to Omar Marmoush. From point-blank range, Marmoush made no mistake, rifling a left-footed shot from very close range straight into the centre of the goal to restore parity.

9 Aug 2026, 05:57:21 pm IST Manchester City Vs Atletico Madrid Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: 60' MCI 2-1 ATM Goal! Manchester City take the lead! The turnaround is complete in Seoul as Omar Marmoush strikes again to put Pep Guardiola's side in front! Once more, Antoine Semenyo proved to be the provider, carving open the Atlético defense before finding Marmoush lurking inside the six-yard box. Capitalising from close range, Marmoush swept home a composed right-footed finish into the centre of the goal to double his tally and turn the match completely on its head.

9 Aug 2026, 06:09:38 pm IST Manchester City Vs Atletico Madrid Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: 70' MCI 2-1 ATM Atlético Madrid applying heavy pressure! Diego Simeone's side are ramping up their search for an equalizer in Seoul, launching a flurry of attacks on the Manchester City goal. First, Lee Kang-In tried his luck from a promising position following a direct free-kick just outside the box, but his left-footed effort sailed high and wide to the left. Atlético quickly recycled possession and carved out another opening when Pablo Barrios set up Arnau Ortiz on the right side of the area. Ortiz let fly with a right-footed shot, but it was well-blocked by a resolute City defense. The rebound fell favorably inside the box for Arnau Solà, who unleashed another left-footed strike from the centre, only for the resilient backline to block it once again and clear the danger.

9 Aug 2026, 06:19:07 pm IST Manchester City Vs Atletico Madrid Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: 80' MCI 2-1 ATM Double save by Salvi Esquivel denies Manchester City! Pep Guardiola's side are knocking hard on the door for a third goal in Seoul, forcing Atlético Madrid goalkeeper Salvi Esquivel into quick succession of brilliant stops. First, Rico Lewis carved out an opening inside the box to set up Divin Mubama, whose left-footed strike from the centre of the area was comfortably gathered by Esquivel right in the middle of the goal. Moments later, City recycled the pressure and Phil Foden met a cross with a sharp header from the centre of the box, aiming for the top corner. Once again, Esquivel reacted brilliantly, tipping the effort away to keep Atlético within striking distance.

9 Aug 2026, 06:29:54 pm IST Manchester City Vs Atletico Madrid Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: 90' MCI 3-1 ATM Goal! Manchester City extend their lead! Manchester City are pulling away in Seoul! Divin Mubama turns provider this time, teeing up Rayan Aït-Nouri on the left side of the penalty area. Aït-Nouri shows great composure, slotting a precise left-footed shot into the bottom right corner to give City a comfortable two-goal cushion.

9 Aug 2026, 06:33:51 pm IST Manchester City Vs Atletico Madrid Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: 90' MCI 3-1 ATM Let-off for Manchester City as Atlético waste golden chances! Diego Simeone's men are pushing hard for a lifeline, creating two dangerous openings in quick succession. First, Thomas Lemar slipped a brilliant through ball into the path of Arnau Ortiz, who found himself free on the right side of the six-yard box. With just the keeper to beat, Ortiz dragged his right-footed shot narrowly wide of the post. Shortly after, Atlético caught City on a rapid counter-attack engineered by Pablo Barrios. The midfielder fed Iker Luque just outside the box, and Luque let fly with a curling right-footed effort that had the keeper beaten, but it flashed agonizingly close and missed just to the right.