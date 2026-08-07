'Guarantee My Safety, I'll Stand Trial': Shakib Al Hasan Opens Up On Bangladesh Return

Shakib Al Hasan says he is ready to return to Bangladesh if the government guarantees his safety and a fair trial
The former captain insists he has done nothing wrong and still hopes to play for Bangladesh at the 2027 ODI World Cup
His comeback remains uncertain after Bangladesh's sports minister recently ruled out an immediate return to the national team
Former Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan has once again expressed his desire to return home despite the legal and political uncertainty surrounding him, saying he is prepared to face the murder charges against him if the government guarantees his safety.
The veteran all-rounder, who has been living abroad since the fall of Sheikh Hasina's government in August 2024, also made it clear that his international career is not over and that he still hopes to represent Bangladesh at the 2027 ODI World Cup.
The 39-year-old has been away from the national team since the political turmoil that engulfed Bangladesh, with multiple cases filed against him because of his association with former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's Awami League. However, Shakib insists he has nothing to fear if given a fair opportunity to defend himself.
"If the government guarantees my security, I'm happy to go back, stand trial, do whatever I must," Shakib told Reuters.
He also rejected any suggestion that he had committed wrongdoing.
"I know I haven't done anything," he said, according to Reuters.
Why Is Shakib Al Hasan Unable To Return To Bangladesh?
Shakib's political ties have complicated his cricketing future. As a former Awami League lawmaker, he became one of several public figures caught in the fallout following the collapse of Sheikh Hasina's government in 2024. Since then, legal proceedings against him have prevented a straightforward return to Bangladesh.
The all-rounder also revealed that he had previously planned to return after receiving assurances over his safety. However, while travelling home, he was unexpectedly asked to abandon the trip and return to the United States, despite spending weeks preparing for the journey. He admitted he still does not know why the decision changed so suddenly.
Can Shakib Still Play For Bangladesh At The 2027 ODI World Cup?
Despite the uncertainty, Shakib has not retired from international cricket. Instead, he continues to play franchise leagues around the world while keeping alive his ambition of featuring in the 2027 ODI World Cup.
"I'm playing most of the franchise leagues. I feel great, still enjoy the game, and I'm playing well. But, honestly, I can't wait too long," he told Reuters.
His comments reflect both optimism and urgency, with the veteran acknowledging that time is running out if he hopes to wear Bangladesh colours again.
What Does Bangladesh's Government Think About His Comeback?
Any return to the national team appears difficult at present. Bangladesh Youth and Sports Minister Aminul Haque recently ruled out an immediate comeback after Shakib virtually attended an event in New Delhi where Sheikh Hasina addressed the media for the first time since leaving office. The minister's remarks have further clouded the former captain's prospects of representing Bangladesh in the near future.
Shakib also made it clear that he has no intention of publicly distancing himself from Hasina or the Awami League, despite growing pressure to do so.
For now, the all-rounder remains focused on franchise cricket while hoping the political and legal situation eventually allows him to return home. Whether that leads to another chapter in Bangladesh colours, and one final World Cup appearance, will depend on developments beyond the cricket field.