Inter Miami Vs CF Monterrey LIVE Streaming, Leagues Cup 2026: Preview, Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

Inter Miami head into the encounter full of confidence after opening their campaign with an entertaining 4-2 victory over Atletico de San Luis. Lionel Messi starred with a brace to become the all-time leading scorer in Leagues Cup history, while Telasco Segovia and Micael also found the net. Javier Mascherano's side showed their attacking quality but will be keen to tighten up defensively against a Monterrey team capable of punishing mistakes.