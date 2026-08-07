Inter Miami Vs CF Monterrey LIVE Streaming, Leagues Cup 2026: Preview, Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

Inter Miami host Monterrey at Chase Stadium in a crucial Leagues Cup 2026 Phase One clash
Lionel Messi's Miami seek back-to-back wins, while Monterrey aim to revive their campaign
A victory could put Inter Miami on the brink of the knockout stage, making this a high-stakes encounter
Inter Miami continue their Leagues Cup 2026 campaign with a blockbuster clash against Mexican giants CF Monterrey at Nu Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Saturday.
The fixture is one of the marquee contests of the tournament's Phase One and pits Lionel Messi's MLS side against one of Liga MX's most accomplished clubs in a battle that could prove decisive in the race for the knockout stages.
Inter Miami head into the encounter full of confidence after opening their campaign with an entertaining 4-2 victory over Atletico de San Luis. Lionel Messi starred with a brace to become the all-time leading scorer in Leagues Cup history, while Telasco Segovia and Micael also found the net. Javier Mascherano's side showed their attacking quality but will be keen to tighten up defensively against a Monterrey team capable of punishing mistakes.
Monterrey arrive seeking a response after a disappointing opening defeat to Orlando City. Rayados boast one of the strongest squads in Liga MX and possess plenty of experience in international competitions, making them dangerous opponents despite their setback.
With elimination concerns beginning to emerge, the Mexican side knows a positive result against Inter Miami is vital to keep their Leagues Cup hopes alive.
The spotlight will once again be on Messi, whose creativity and finishing remain Inter Miami's biggest weapons. Alongside experienced names such as Casemiro and a talented supporting cast, the hosts will look to dominate possession and continue their impressive start. Monterrey, meanwhile, are expected to rely on their disciplined defensive structure and quick transitions to trouble Miami on the counter.
With both MLS and Liga MX clubs chasing one of the available knockout spots, the stakes are considerably higher than a typical group-stage fixture. A victory would leave Inter Miami in a commanding position, while Monterrey desperately need points to revive their campaign. Expect an intense, high-quality contest as two of North America's biggest clubs collide under the lights at Nu Stadium.
Inter Miami Vs CF Monterrey, Leagues Cup 2026: LIVE Streaming
Where and when will the Inter Miami Vs CF Monterrey, Leagues Cup 2026 match start?
The Inter Miami Vs CF Monterrey, Leagues Cup 2026 match will start at 5:30am IST.
Where can we watch the Inter Miami Vs CF Monterrey, Leagues Cup 2026 match in India?
Supporters in India can view the match on the Apple TV via subscription.