Juventus 1-2 Inter Milan Live Score, Friendly 2026: Conceicao's Goal In Vain As Diouf, Dimarco Seal Win For Nerazzurri

Juventus vs Inter Milan Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: Catch the live score and play-by-play updates from the pre-season friendly between Juventus FC and Inter Milan on Saturday, August 8, 2026, at Optus Stadium, Perth

Welcome to our live coverage of the Derby d'Italia as Juventus and Inter Milan renew Italian football's fiercest rivalry in a high-profile pre-season friendly at Optus Stadium in Perth on Saturday. The match is the final stop of Inter's Australian tour, while Juventus are wrapping up their overseas preparations ahead of the 2026-27 Serie A season. Both sides are expected to rotate their squads, but with players such as Kenan Yildiz, Jonathan David, Francisco Conceição, Bremer, and Federico Dimarco in contention, supporters can expect a competitive and entertaining contest between two Serie A giants looking to build momentum before competitive football resumes.

LIVE UPDATES

8 Aug 2026, 06:35:36 pm IST Juventus Vs Inter Milan Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: 90' JUV 1-2 INT Inter Milan initiated a swift attacking sequence as Aleksandar Stankovic fired a left-footed shot from outside the box, which was promptly blocked by the defense. Juventus immediately turned defense into attack, with Kerim Alajbegovic unleashing a sharp right-footed effort from the center of the box that was safely parried away into the bottom right corner by Inter goalkeeper Josep Martínez. Juventus maintained the pressure shortly after when Teun Koopmeiners tried his luck from distance, but his left-footed drive sailed over the crossbar. At the other end, Inter Milan nearly broke through from a corner set-piece when Mattia Marello delivered an accurate cross into the center for Carlos Augusto, whose header flashed just wide of the right post.

8 Aug 2026, 06:35:36 pm IST Juventus Vs Inter Milan Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: 85' JUV 1-2 INT Juventus clawed a goal back to make it 1-2 through Francisco Conceição. Capitalizing on a rapid fast break, Fabio Miretti slipped a precise through ball into the path of Conceição on the left side of the box, where he drove a left-footed shot straight into the center of the goal.

8 Aug 2026, 06:23:40 pm IST Juventus Vs Inter Milan Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: 80' JUV 0-2 INT Inter Milan kept the pressure on from a set-piece situation, where Aleksandar Stankovic first saw a long-range, right-footed effort blocked by the defense before his follow-up shot from outside the box sailed high and wide to the right.

8 Aug 2026, 06:12:21 pm IST Juventus Vs Inter Milan Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: 70' JUV 0-2 INT Juventus looked to cut into the deficit when Kerim Alajbegovic delivered a precise cross into the center of the box for Randal Kolo Muani, whose header narrowly missed wide to the right. Inter Milan quickly countered at the other end, where Matteo Lavelli got off a right-footed shot from the central area, though it also failed to find the target.

8 Aug 2026, 06:06:21 pm IST Juventus Vs Inter Milan Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: 65' JUV 0-2 INT Inter Milan took a commanding two-goal lead over Juventus thanks to a clinical finish from Andy Diouf. Finding space on the right side of the box, Diouf unleashed a decisive right-footed strike that curled into the bottom right corner, successfully capitalizing on the setup provided by teammate Francesco Pio Esposito.

8 Aug 2026, 06:01:01 pm IST Juventus Vs Inter Milan Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: 58' JUV 0-1 INT The Nerazzurri make a change as Jamal Iddrissou comes on for Ange-Yoan Bonny. Bonny leaves the field after setting up Dimarco’s opener, with Iddrissou now tasked with adding fresh energy to Inter’s attack.

8 Aug 2026, 05:50:00 pm IST Juventus Vs Inter Milan Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: 48' JUV 0-1 INT The second half is up and running at Optus Stadium! Juventus trail Inter Milan 0-1 after Federico Dimarco’s first-half strike. The Bianconeri have 45 minutes to turn things around, while the Nerazzurri will look to protect their lead, and perhaps add another.

8 Aug 2026, 05:39:14 pm IST Juventus Vs Inter Milan Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: Half Time JUV 0-1 INT That’s the whistle for the first 45 in Perth! Federico Dimarco’s 20th-minute strike has given the Nerazzurri the advantage, with Ange-Yoan Bonny turning provider. The Bianconeri have had their moments, but Inter head into the break with the slender lead. One goal separates the two sides, plenty still to play for!

8 Aug 2026, 05:26:17 pm IST Juventus Vs Inter Milan Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: 41' JUV 0-1 INT Alessandro Bastoni is penalised for a foul on Edon Zhegrova, giving the Bianconeri a free-kick in their defensive half. Inter continue to keep the pressure on as we edge closer to the break.

8 Aug 2026, 05:24:33 pm IST Juventus Vs Inter Milan Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: 38' JUV 0-1 INT Kenan Yildiz gets the ball from Manuel Locatelli and decides to let one fly from outside the box. The Bianconeri midfielder’s right-footed effort has plenty of ambition but whistles just wide of the left post. Still, Juventus are knocking on the door.

8 Aug 2026, 05:11:45 pm IST Juventus Vs Inter Milan Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: 27' JUV 0-1 INT Jonathan David is brought down by Leonardo Bovio on the right wing, handing Juventus a chance to deliver a dangerous ball into the box. Can the Bianconeri make this set-piece count?

8 Aug 2026, 05:08:28 pm IST Juventus Vs Inter Milan Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: 20' GOALLLLLLL JUV 0-1 INT GOOOAL! The Nerazzurri strike first! Federico Dimarco keeps his cool inside the box and fires a left-footed finish into the bottom-right corner to put Inter 1-0 up. Ange-Yoan Bonny provides the perfect cross, and Juventus are caught cold. Inter draw first blood in Perth!

8 Aug 2026, 05:00:19 pm IST Juventus Vs Inter Milan Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: 13' JUV 0-0 INT BONNY GOES FOR IT! Inter carve out their first real opening of the match as Ange-Yoan Bonny gets a sight of goal inside the box and fires a left-footed effort from close range. Juventus react quickly, though, and the shot is well blocked by the Bianconeri defence before it can trouble the goalkeeper. Better from Inter, the Nerazzurri are starting to find some rhythm in the final third.

8 Aug 2026, 04:51:25 pm IST Juventus Vs Inter Milan Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: 6' JUV 0-0 INT uventus win a dangerous free-kick Edon Zhegrova skips past his marker and draws a foul from Henrikh Mkhitaryan in the attacking half. A promising early set-piece for the Bianconeri, plenty of bodies heading into the Inter box for this one.

8 Aug 2026, 04:49:26 pm IST Juventus Vs Inter Milan Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: 4' JUV 0-0 INT Barella earns the first foul of the evening Nicolò Barella does well under pressure and wins a free-kick deep in Inter’s own half, giving the Nerazzurri a chance to slow things down and build from the back after Juventus’ energetic start.

8 Aug 2026, 04:46:06 pm IST Juventus Vs Inter Milan Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: Game On! ND WE'RE OFF IN PERTH! The Derby d’Italia is officially underway as Juventus and Inter Milan kick off this blockbuster pre-season showdown at Optus Stadium. Early nerves, plenty of energy, and a packed crowd ready for Italian football rivalry.

8 Aug 2026, 04:22:40 pm IST Juventus Vs Inter Milan Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: Streaming Info The Juventus vs Inter Milan pre-season friendly will be live streamed on the DAZN in India. Fans can purchase subscription to watch the game live. There will be no live TV telecast of the fixture in India.