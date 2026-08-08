Juventus 1-2 Inter Milan Live Score, Friendly 2026: Conceicao's Goal In Vain As Diouf, Dimarco Seal Win For Nerazzurri

Juventus Vs Inter Milan Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: 90' JUV 1-2 INT
Inter Milan initiated a swift attacking sequence as Aleksandar Stankovic fired a left-footed shot from outside the box, which was promptly blocked by the defense. Juventus immediately turned defense into attack, with Kerim Alajbegovic unleashing a sharp right-footed effort from the center of the box that was safely parried away into the bottom right corner by Inter goalkeeper Josep Martínez.
Juventus maintained the pressure shortly after when Teun Koopmeiners tried his luck from distance, but his left-footed drive sailed over the crossbar. At the other end, Inter Milan nearly broke through from a corner set-piece when Mattia Marello delivered an accurate cross into the center for Carlos Augusto, whose header flashed just wide of the right post.
Juventus Vs Inter Milan Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: 85' JUV 1-2 INT
Juventus clawed a goal back to make it 1-2 through Francisco Conceição. Capitalizing on a rapid fast break, Fabio Miretti slipped a precise through ball into the path of Conceição on the left side of the box, where he drove a left-footed shot straight into the center of the goal.
Juventus Vs Inter Milan Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: 80' JUV 0-2 INT
Inter Milan kept the pressure on from a set-piece situation, where Aleksandar Stankovic first saw a long-range, right-footed effort blocked by the defense before his follow-up shot from outside the box sailed high and wide to the right.
Juventus Vs Inter Milan Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: 70' JUV 0-2 INT
Juventus looked to cut into the deficit when Kerim Alajbegovic delivered a precise cross into the center of the box for Randal Kolo Muani, whose header narrowly missed wide to the right. Inter Milan quickly countered at the other end, where Matteo Lavelli got off a right-footed shot from the central area, though it also failed to find the target.
Juventus Vs Inter Milan Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: 65' JUV 0-2 INT
Inter Milan took a commanding two-goal lead over Juventus thanks to a clinical finish from Andy Diouf. Finding space on the right side of the box, Diouf unleashed a decisive right-footed strike that curled into the bottom right corner, successfully capitalizing on the setup provided by teammate Francesco Pio Esposito.
Juventus Vs Inter Milan Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: 58' JUV 0-1 INT
The Nerazzurri make a change as Jamal Iddrissou comes on for Ange-Yoan Bonny. Bonny leaves the field after setting up Dimarco’s opener, with Iddrissou now tasked with adding fresh energy to Inter’s attack.
Juventus Vs Inter Milan Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: 48' JUV 0-1 INT
The second half is up and running at Optus Stadium! Juventus trail Inter Milan 0-1 after Federico Dimarco’s first-half strike. The Bianconeri have 45 minutes to turn things around, while the Nerazzurri will look to protect their lead, and perhaps add another.
Juventus Vs Inter Milan Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: Half Time JUV 0-1 INT
That’s the whistle for the first 45 in Perth! Federico Dimarco’s 20th-minute strike has given the Nerazzurri the advantage, with Ange-Yoan Bonny turning provider.
The Bianconeri have had their moments, but Inter head into the break with the slender lead. One goal separates the two sides, plenty still to play for!
Juventus Vs Inter Milan Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: 41' JUV 0-1 INT
Alessandro Bastoni is penalised for a foul on Edon Zhegrova, giving the Bianconeri a free-kick in their defensive half. Inter continue to keep the pressure on as we edge closer to the break.
Juventus Vs Inter Milan Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: 38' JUV 0-1 INT
Kenan Yildiz gets the ball from Manuel Locatelli and decides to let one fly from outside the box. The Bianconeri midfielder’s right-footed effort has plenty of ambition but whistles just wide of the left post. Still, Juventus are knocking on the door.
Juventus Vs Inter Milan Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: 27' JUV 0-1 INT
Jonathan David is brought down by Leonardo Bovio on the right wing, handing Juventus a chance to deliver a dangerous ball into the box. Can the Bianconeri make this set-piece count?
Juventus Vs Inter Milan Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: 20' GOALLLLLLL JUV 0-1 INT
GOOOAL! The Nerazzurri strike first! Federico Dimarco keeps his cool inside the box and fires a left-footed finish into the bottom-right corner to put Inter 1-0 up. Ange-Yoan Bonny provides the perfect cross, and Juventus are caught cold. Inter draw first blood in Perth!
Juventus Vs Inter Milan Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: 13' JUV 0-0 INT
BONNY GOES FOR IT! Inter carve out their first real opening of the match as Ange-Yoan Bonny gets a sight of goal inside the box and fires a left-footed effort from close range. Juventus react quickly, though, and the shot is well blocked by the Bianconeri defence before it can trouble the goalkeeper. Better from Inter, the Nerazzurri are starting to find some rhythm in the final third.
Juventus Vs Inter Milan Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: 6' JUV 0-0 INT
uventus win a dangerous free-kick Edon Zhegrova skips past his marker and draws a foul from Henrikh Mkhitaryan in the attacking half. A promising early set-piece for the Bianconeri, plenty of bodies heading into the Inter box for this one.
Juventus Vs Inter Milan Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: 4' JUV 0-0 INT
Barella earns the first foul of the evening Nicolò Barella does well under pressure and wins a free-kick deep in Inter’s own half, giving the Nerazzurri a chance to slow things down and build from the back after Juventus’ energetic start.
Juventus Vs Inter Milan Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: Game On!
ND WE'RE OFF IN PERTH! The Derby d’Italia is officially underway as Juventus and Inter Milan kick off this blockbuster pre-season showdown at Optus Stadium. Early nerves, plenty of energy, and a packed crowd ready for Italian football rivalry.
Juventus Vs Inter Milan Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: Starting XIs
Juventus Vs Inter Milan Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: Streaming Info
The Juventus vs Inter Milan pre-season friendly will be live streamed on the DAZN in India. Fans can purchase subscription to watch the game live. There will be no live TV telecast of the fixture in India.
Juventus Vs Inter Milan Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: Hello!
The Derby d’Italia returns in Perth as Juventus get ready to face Inter Milan. Follow our live blog for all the latest updates.