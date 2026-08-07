Why Children Face The Highest Risk Of Chandipura Virus

Young children, however, are much less likely to have encountered the virus before. Without pre-existing antibodies, they face the infection with little natural protection. Researchers have also found that Chandipura virus is highly neurotropic, meaning it preferentially infects nerve cells. Once it reaches the central nervous system, it can trigger seizures, altered consciousness and coma within a short period. Scientists are still studying the precise biological mechanisms behind children's greater susceptibility. However, researchers believe differences in children's immune responses, combined with the absence of pre-existing antibodies, may contribute to more severe disease, although the exact mechanisms remain under investigation. Some studies have also examined whether poor nutritional status may worsen outcomes, although evidence remains limited and inconclusive.