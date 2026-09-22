'Ghatna Hote Rehti Hai': Bihar JD(U) Minister Calls Jamui Molestation Case A ‘Sporadic Incident’

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav accused the government of letting “goonda raj” spread in the state. “This is a truly tragic incident. We are deeply ashamed. The government, however, seems to have lost all sense of shame or decency regarding such events. It raises serious doubts about the safety of girls in Bihar today. Whether it is day or night; whether at college, school, on the street, in a hostel, or even inside or outside their homes—the rise in atrocities against women in Bihar is undeniable. Ask any girl in Bihar today; none of them feel safe—that is the reality. The saddest part is that instead of taking action, the government and the police work to suppress and cover up these matters. Instead of securing justice for victims, they focus on hushing up the cases. It is utterly shameful. A state of lawlessness—gunda-raj — has completely taken hold in Bihar,” he told reporters.