Zaheer Khan Replaces Stephen Fleming As CSK Head Coach For IPL 2027

Zaheer Khan has been appointed CSK’s new head coach for IPL 2027
He replaces Stephen Fleming after the latter’s 18-year association with CSK
Zaheer brings IPL coaching and mentoring experience to the Chennai franchise
Chennai Super Kings have entered a new chapter ahead of the 2027 Indian Premier League season (IPL). The five-time champions have made a significant change to their coaching setup after ending a long-standing association with Stephen Fleming.
With the franchise preparing for another major transition, the focus had been on finding a successor who could bring a fresh approach while understanding the demands of the IPL.
After weeks of speculation around several names, CSK have now made their decision. The appointment brings an experienced former India cricketer into one of the most high-profile coaching roles in the league.
Zaheer Khan Replaces Stephen Fleming As CSK Head Coach
Chennai Super Kings have appointed former India fast bowler Zaheer Khan as their new head coach for IPL 2027, replacing Stephen Fleming. The franchise announced the appointment on Monday, September 21, ending the uncertainty surrounding its coaching position.
Fleming's departure brought an end to an 18-year association with CSK. He joined the franchise as a player in the inaugural IPL season in 2008 before becoming head coach in 2009. During his tenure, CSK won five IPL titles and two Champions League T20 trophies, while making the playoffs 12 times and reaching 10 IPL finals.
Zaheer now takes charge at a time when CSK are looking to rebuild after missing the playoffs for three successive seasons. The former left-arm pacer has extensive experience in the IPL, having played 100 matches in the competition before moving into coaching and mentoring roles.
Zaheer Khan's Coaching Experience And CSK Challenge
The 47-year-old brings experience from several roles after his playing career. Zaheer previously served as Mumbai Indians' Director of Cricket before moving into a global development role. He also worked as a mentor and bowling coach with Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2025.
CSK's management highlighted Zaheer's experience and ability to work with young players as key attributes behind the appointment. Managing Director K S Viswanathan described him as one of the finest cricketing minds and praised his work with young fast bowlers.
“Zaheer is a world-class bowler and has been a mentor to many young cricketers, especially fast bowlers, over the years. He’s one of the finest cricketing brains, and we look forward to having him in our family,” Viswanathan said.
Zaheer's first major task will be preparing CSK for the IPL 2027 season, with the franchise also entering an important period around squad planning and the upcoming auction. His appointment marks the end of one era and the beginning of another at Chennai Super Kings.