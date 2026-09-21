Zaheer Khan Replaces Stephen Fleming As CSK Head Coach For IPL 2027

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
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Zaheer Khan has been appointed CSK head coach for IPL 2027, replacing Stephen Fleming after 18 years as the franchise begins a new coaching era

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Zaheer Khan Replaces Stephen Fleming As The New Head Coach Of Chennai Super Kings
Lucknow Super Giants to appoint Zaheer Khan as mentor Photo: File
Summary of this article

  • Zaheer Khan has been appointed CSK’s new head coach for IPL 2027

  • He replaces Stephen Fleming after the latter’s 18-year association with CSK

  • Zaheer brings IPL coaching and mentoring experience to the Chennai franchise

Chennai Super Kings have entered a new chapter ahead of the 2027 Indian Premier League season (IPL). The five-time champions have made a significant change to their coaching setup after ending a long-standing association with Stephen Fleming.

With the franchise preparing for another major transition, the focus had been on finding a successor who could bring a fresh approach while understanding the demands of the IPL.

After weeks of speculation around several names, CSK have now made their decision. The appointment brings an experienced former India cricketer into one of the most high-profile coaching roles in the league.

Zaheer Khan Replaces Stephen Fleming As CSK Head Coach

Chennai Super Kings have appointed former India fast bowler Zaheer Khan as their new head coach for IPL 2027, replacing Stephen Fleming. The franchise announced the appointment on Monday, September 21, ending the uncertainty surrounding its coaching position.

Fleming's departure brought an end to an 18-year association with CSK. He joined the franchise as a player in the inaugural IPL season in 2008 before becoming head coach in 2009. During his tenure, CSK won five IPL titles and two Champions League T20 trophies, while making the playoffs 12 times and reaching 10 IPL finals.

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File photo of Zaheer Khan as Lucknow Super Giants mentor. - | Photo: PTI
Chennai Super Kings’ Mahendra Singh Dhoni with teammates takes selfies with his fans after the Indian Premier League cricket match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai, India, Monday, May 18, 2026. - | Photo: AP
Chennai Super Kings' head coach Stephen Fleming, right, and MS Dhoni during a training session ahead of an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. - Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar

Zaheer now takes charge at a time when CSK are looking to rebuild after missing the playoffs for three successive seasons. The former left-arm pacer has extensive experience in the IPL, having played 100 matches in the competition before moving into coaching and mentoring roles.

Zaheer Khan's Coaching Experience And CSK Challenge

The 47-year-old brings experience from several roles after his playing career. Zaheer previously served as Mumbai Indians' Director of Cricket before moving into a global development role. He also worked as a mentor and bowling coach with Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2025.

CSK's management highlighted Zaheer's experience and ability to work with young players as key attributes behind the appointment. Managing Director K S Viswanathan described him as one of the finest cricketing minds and praised his work with young fast bowlers.

“Zaheer is a world-class bowler and has been a mentor to many young cricketers, especially fast bowlers, over the years. He’s one of the finest cricketing brains, and we look forward to having him in our family,” Viswanathan said.

Zaheer's first major task will be preparing CSK for the IPL 2027 season, with the franchise also entering an important period around squad planning and the upcoming auction. His appointment marks the end of one era and the beginning of another at Chennai Super Kings.

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