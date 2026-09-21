'Jara Muh Chhupake Jao': Wasim Akram Blasts Young Pakistan Pacer’s Hero Welcome After England Rout

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Wasim Akram criticises Razaullah’s grand reception after Pakistan’s England series defeat, saying the celebrations highlight a mindset where mediocrity has been accepted in Pakistan cricket

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Former Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram
Former Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram | Photo: FILE
Summary of this article

  • Wasim Akram criticised the grand reception for Razaullah after Pakistan’s heavy 3-0 Test series defeat to England

  • Razaullah impressed on debut with four wickets and an 81-run counter-attacking knock featuring nine sixes

  • Akram said the celebrations reflected a mindset in which Pakistan has “accepted mediocrity"

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram has criticised the reaction to young pacer Razaullah’s hero-like welcome in Islamabad following Pakistan’s 3-0 Test series defeat to England. Razaullah was one of the few bright spots in an otherwise disappointing campaign, making his Test debut at Edgbaston and producing an impressive all-round display.

The 21-year-old claimed four wickets in England’s first innings before smashing 81 off just 63 balls, including nine sixes, in Pakistan’s second innings. His counter-attacking knock, alongside Mohammad Abbas’ 42, helped Pakistan avoid an innings defeat in the third Test, although England eventually won by eight wickets.

Despite Pakistan’s heavy series loss, Razaullah received a grand reception after returning home, with reports saying thousands gathered in Islamabad to welcome the youngster. Akram questioned whether such celebrations were appropriate after a comprehensive series defeat.

Speaking at an event on Sunday, the Pakistan great said, “Jara muh chhupake jao (hide your face at least). Go and celebrate at your home.” He then pointed towards what he sees as a wider issue with the team’s mindset. “Let me get this straight, you may bring the best coach in the world, the best chairman in the world, but the players are from here, they are the same. There are no new players,” Akram said.

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Also Read: Who Is Razaullah? Pakistan’s Unheralded 21-Year-Old Who Turned His Test Debut Into An England Nightmare

‘We Have Accepted Mediocrity’: Akram’s Strong Message

Akram acknowledged that the Pakistan players possess considerable talent but argued that the team’s mentality also needs to change. Referring to the England series, he stressed the scale of Pakistan’s defeat rather than viewing Razaullah’s individual performance in isolation.

“Let’s talk about mindset: very talented. So, we got hammered by England, not lost, hammered,” he said. “So he arrived in Islamabad with 5,000 people to welcome him. His whole village came to receive him with bouquets and garlands. This tells you the mindset. We have accepted mediocrity,” Akram added.

Razaullah’s performances nevertheless provided a genuine positive from the series. He finished his debut Test with four wickets and 81 runs, while his nine sixes matched the record for most sixes by a batter on Test debut.

His individual contribution came during a difficult period for Pakistan cricket, with the team making several changes during the series, including changes to its playing group and coaching staff.

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