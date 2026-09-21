'Jara Muh Chhupake Jao': Wasim Akram Blasts Young Pakistan Pacer’s Hero Welcome After England Rout

Speaking at an event on Sunday, the Pakistan great said, “Jara muh chhupake jao (hide your face at least). Go and celebrate at your home.” He then pointed towards what he sees as a wider issue with the team’s mindset. “Let me get this straight, you may bring the best coach in the world, the best chairman in the world, but the players are from here, they are the same. There are no new players,” Akram said.