Who Will Decide Ajit Agarkar’s Future As Chief Selector? BCCI Assigns These Members To Take Final Call

BCCI member units empowered office-bearers to decide on Ajit Agarkar's future as chairman of selectors ahead of his contract expiry on October 4
The 95th AGM initiated plans for BCCI's 2028 centenary celebrations, a grand 20th edition of the IPL in 2027, and passed the FY 2026-27 budget
Arun Dhumal and Khairul Jamal Majumdar were re-elected unopposed to the IPL Governing Council
During Friday's Annual General Meeting in Mumbai, BCCI member units empowered the board's office-bearers to decide whether to grant chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar an extension or appoint his successor.
Incumbent chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar remains in the spotlight as his contract is set to expire on October 4, with the BCCI potentially seeking a replacement.
"The office bearers have been authorised to take decisions on the matters concerning the selection committees," a senior BCCI official gave an open-ended answer at the end of the meeting.
The 95th AGM of the BCCI was attended by its affiliated state member boards which also featured former India captain Sourav Ganguly (Cricket Association of Bengal) and ex pacer Venkatesh Prasad (Karnataka State Cricket Association).
Along with the future of the chairman of senior selection committee, the BCCI is also looking to fill up all five positions of the junior selection committee.
MCA's Appeal: Allott Important Games To Wankhede
Meanwhile, the Mumbai Cricket Association requested the Indian cricket board to consider it while allotting prominent matches, said the state body's secretary Unmesh Khanvilkar.
It has been nearly two years since the iconic Wankhede Stadium hosted a Test match, with the last one played in late 2024 against New Zealand. However, cricket returns to the venue with upcoming fixtures like the inaugural Women's Champions League early next year, as well as parts of the Women’s Premier League.
No Decision On Shift Of BGT Test From Ranchi
Additionally, the Jharkhand State Cricket Association secretary and former India cricketer Saurabh Tiwary declined having any knowledge of the India-Australia Test being moved away from Ranchi.
"This is news to me. If someone has to write to the BCCI (on this), that has to be me. I haven't written anything. Nothing at all has been discussed at the AGM," Tiwary told reporters here.
BCCI Centenary Celebrations And IPL's 20th Year
While the BCCI press release hardly provided any details, it did mention that the "General Body has initiated the process for the BCCI centenary celebrations in 2028."
"The centenary will be celebrated through a year-long programme, commencing in December 2027 continuing through 2028, marking a landmark milestone in the history of Indian Cricket." The GB also unanimously took a call to "celebrate the upcoming 20th edition of IPL in 2027 in a grand way."
Other Decisions
Among other items on the agenda, the annual budget for FY 2026-27 was passed, and auditors were appointed for the current financial year.
As reported by PTI, Arun Dhumal and Khairul Jamal Majumdar, also known 'Mamon' Majumdar, were once again elected unopposed in IPL Governing Council.
The GB also approved the enhanced payment structure for umpires and match referees and reclassification of the grades. While details weren't furnished, currently, for senior domestic tournaments umpires in top two grades get Rs 40,000 an Rs 30,000 per day respectively while for T20 games, the amount is Rs 20,000.
Following the multiple cases of age fraud in some of the state units, the BCCI updated and adopted its Age Verification Policy. The new Internal Committee of BCCI was formed under the BCCI's Prevention of Sexual Harassment Policy.
(Using PTI Inputs)