Ajit Agarkar’s Tenure Nears End As Two Former India Stars Enter Race For Chief Selector Role - Report

Ajit Agarkar’s tenure as BCCI senior men’s chief selector could end after October 4
Parthiv Patel and Pragyan Ojha are reportedly among the leading candidates to replace him
Agarkar’s tenure included India’s 2024 T20 World Cup and 2025 Champions Trophy triumphs
Ajit Agarkar’s tenure as chairman of the BCCI’s senior men’s selection committee appears to be nearing its end, with Parthiv Patel and Pragyan Ojha emerging as the leading contenders to succeed him, according to sources cited by NDTV.
Agarkar’s current contract runs until October 4, and speculation over an extension had intensified in recent weeks. While there had been reports that the BCCI could retain him through the 2027 ODI World Cup, sources now indicate that an extension is unlikely.
Agarkar’s Possible Final Selection Meeting
The latest development comes after Agarkar chaired the selection meeting that finalised India’s squads for the upcoming white-ball series against the West Indies, as well as the Rest of India squad for the Irani Cup.
According to NDTV sources, that meeting could have been his final one as chief selector. The BCCI’s Annual General Meeting is scheduled for Friday, adding further significance to the timing of the decision.
Agarkar took charge of the senior selection committee in July 2023, replacing Chetan Sharma. His tenure has coincided with a highly successful period in India’s limited-overs cricket, including the 2024 T20 World Cup and 2025 Champions Trophy triumphs. India also reached the 2023 ODI World Cup final during his tenure.
At the same time, the team went through major transitions in Test cricket, with senior players including Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin eventually stepping away from the format.
Parthiv Patel, Pragyan Ojha In The Race
Former India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel and ex-spinner Pragyan Ojha are currently understood to be the two leading candidates for the position. Both have played extensively in domestic cricket and the IPL, with each having three IPL titles to his name. Ojha is already part of the current selection committee, while Parthiv has been associated with the Gujarat Titans in the IPL.
The potential change comes at an important point for Indian cricket. The team is preparing for a packed international calendar before the 2027 ODI World Cup, and the next chief selector would inherit responsibility for selection decisions during that build-up.
However, the BCCI has not officially announced Agarkar’s departure or confirmed his successor, so the reports should be treated as developments based on sources rather than a completed appointment.