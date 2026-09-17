India T20I Squad Vs West Indies: Full List Of Players In And Out

The biggest difference from India's earlier T20I groups is the absence of several players involved in the Asian Games setup. Jasprit Bumrah, for instance, is part of the Asian Games squad rather than the West Indies T20I group. Nitish Kumar Reddy, however, has been selected for the West Indies T20Is after initially being named in the Asian Games squad; he was subsequently moved into India's ODI group as well, according to the latest squad announcement.