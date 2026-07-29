US Russia Sanctions Bill Explained: Why India Could Face A 100% Tariff Threat

On July 29, 2026, the United States Senate voted 86–12 to advance the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026 past its first procedural hurdle. The bill is named after Senator Lindsey Graham, the Republican from South Carolina who had championed it for months and who died on July 11; his sister, Senator Darline Graham, appointed to complete his term, said passing the legislation would honour his legacy. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was in Washington that same day, meeting with senators in what Ukrainian officials described as a diplomatic push for stronger Western action against Moscow.