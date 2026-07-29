Nepal Extends Curfew Indefinitely In India-Bordering Sunsari After Communal Violence

Nepal has extended an indefinite curfew to more areas of Sunsari district after communal violence.
One person was killed and more than a dozen people, including security personnel, were injured in the clashes.
Prime Minister Balendra Shah announced an investigation, promised justice and urged people to maintain peace.
Authorities in Nepal have indefinitely extended a curfew across additional parts of the India-bordering Sunsari district after communal violence left one person dead and several others injured, as Prime Minister Balendra Shah expressed grief over the incident and said an investigation into the police firing had been initiated.
According to PTI, the restrictions were first imposed on Monday after violence erupted in the Kaptangunj area on Sunday and have now been expanded to cover additional areas in an effort to prevent further unrest. The government has also announced an investigation into the police firing, while Shah has appealed for calm and pledged justice for the bereaved family, compensation for those affected and action against those responsible.
One person was killed and more than a dozen people, including security personnel, were injured when police opened fire to disperse clashing groups after a dispute during celebrations by two religious communities, PTI reported, citing police.
Expressing grief over the violence, Shah said in a social media post on Tuesday that the government would ensure justice for the bereaved family, provide compensation to those affected and bring those responsible to justice.
Shah paid tribute to the person killed and wished the injured a speedy recovery.
"The government stands in deep solidarity with the affected families and reiterated its commitment to ensuring justice for them," he said.
"The death and injuries of citizens from gunfire by security personnel are matters of serious concern, and an investigation has been initiated," the prime minister said. He promised action against those found responsible.
The government is seriously reviewing the entire incident, and necessary decisions and corrective measures will be implemented, Shah said.
He urged citizens to remain restrained, refrain from provocation, anger and retaliation, and contribute to maintaining social harmony, mutual trust and tolerance.
According to PTI, the local administration issued a fresh notice at 9 pm on Tuesday extending the curfew from the earlier five places to six areas in the district.
The order will remain in force indefinitely, or until further notice. Authorities warned that violators would face legal action, while any type of gathering, demonstration, sit-in, public meeting or movement of people within the curfew zones is prohibited, the notice said.
According to PTI, the curfew covers stretches of the East-West Highway passing through Itahari Sub-metropolitan City wards 16 and 17, as well as the East-West Highway within Ramdhuni Municipality wards 1 and 5.
It also applies across the entire areas of Inaruwa Municipality, Duhabi Municipality, Bhokraha Narsingh Rural Municipality, Koshi Rural Municipality, Gadhi Rural Municipality, Devangunj Rural Municipality, Harihar Rural Municipality and Barju Rural Municipality.
Sunsari, in southeastern Nepal along the border with India's Bihar, is a key transit and commercial corridor between the two countries.
(With inputs from PTI)