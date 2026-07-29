'Kuchu-Puchu', ‘Vasteguna Huiya’ , 'Delulu'; Gen Z Slangs Dominate Debate On Anti Paper Leak Bill

Lok Sabha MPs exchanged popular Gen Z terms like 'delulu', 'FOMO', 'MIA', and 'clock it' during a debate on the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026.
Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Lata Eknath Shinde used 'MIA', 'FOMO', and 'delulu' to criticise the Opposition's protests against the government.
BJP MPs Bansuri Swaraj and Tejasvi Surya targeted the Congress and other rival parties, claiming there is no bigger delusion than thinking the youth support the Opposition.
In an interesting turn of events, Gen Z slang entered the Lok Sabha as Members of Parliament used expressions like 'delulu', 'FOMO', 'MIA' and 'clock it' while debating the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026.
The lower house deadlock finally ended after Union Minister Jitendra Singh introduced the bill, calling it a reaffirmation of official commitment to protecting young learners. The Modi government finished an incomplete task by enacting laws to stop exam cheating in 2024, Singh added.
NDA Targets The Opposition
Members of the ruling National Democratic Alliance deployed contemporary online phrases to attack their political rivals. Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde criticised the Opposition's protest on July 20.
"I would like to sum up the Opposition's protest in Gen Z language. They were MIA (missing in action) for the first 37 days and did not go to Jantar Mantar. Then came FOMO (fear of missing out), so they held a protest outside the prime minister's residence. Finally, they became 'delulu' (delusional), believing the protesting students would join them, but no one did," Shinde said.
BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj representing the New Delhi constituency targeted the Congress using similar terminology. "Where Congress created a policy vacuum, Modi clocked it, if I may borrow the language of Gen Z, and created a solution. All the Opposition did was chase political opportunism," Swaraj said.
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya also used the slang while addressing the rival bloc. "I want to tell the Opposition, because of this issue, the Opposition thinks that youth are with them, but there is no bigger delulu than this," Surya said.
Surya added that young citizens prefer resolution over political bickering. "Youth across the country are watching us and this debate in Parliament and wondering what will come out of this discussion. That common youth who is watching this House from home is not concerned with this 'tu-tu main-main'," Surya said.
The Bangalore South MP continued his attack on the opposition saying that candidates want a secure future.
"The student who is preparing for the next examination, he is more concerned about who is going to fix the system for the future, and he knows this government under PM Modi's leadership is trying to fix the system once and for all for the better for his future," Surya said.
He summed up his statement with another expression borrowed from the Gen Z lexicon.
"And as they say in Gen Z language, you need to fix the source code to fix the system, and that can be done with root and branch reform in our education system," Surya added.
Opposition Reacts
Opposition leaders, not wanting to be left behind, joined their NDA counterparts in the use of Gen Z lingo, but this time to criticise the government.
Rohtak MP and Congress leader Deepender Hooda referred to the chants of ‘Vasteguna Huiya’ alongside ‘Inquilab Zindabad’ by the protesters. Hooda also highlighted the ‘beautiful manner’ in which the protesters demanded resignations by saying, “Kuchu-puchu, please resign, today is our birthday."
NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule urged lawmakers to focus on the examination leaks rather than internet jargon. "Why are we getting into the lingo of Gen Z? This debate is not about the Oxford online dictionary as to who knows how many words. We are here for very serious issue," Sule said.
But she too took a jibe at Tejaswi Surya using the ‘delulu’ argument against him.
“You should not stay in ‘delulu’ that this generation is on your side,” she said referring to Surya’s statements.
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also referenced the student slogan "Jhukane Wala Chahiye, Sarkar Bhi Jhukti Hai" to criticise the government's perceived arrogance in managing the examination crisis.