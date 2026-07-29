Indian Embassy in Ukraine Monitors 13 Seafarers Aboard MV AMIR1 Amid Drone Threat

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
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The Indian Embassy in Kyiv says it is in constant touch with authorities to ensure the safety of 13 Indian crew members aboard MV AMIR1, as the vessel remains docked at Ukraine's Chornomorsk port amid nearby drone and missile attacks.

Indian Embassy Ukraine, MV AMIR1, Indian seafarers
India is monitoring the safety of 13 seafarers aboard MV AMIR1 at Ukraine's Chornomorsk port. Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • India is monitoring the safety of 13 seafarers aboard MV AMIR1 at Ukraine's Chornomorsk port.

  • The FSUI has urged the government to evacuate the crew amid nearby drone and missile attacks.

  • India is continuing the search for two missing Indian crew members from MV AGN Ragnar after the Odesa port strike.

India is closely monitoring the situation involving a merchant vessel carrying 13 Indian seafarers at Ukraine's Chornomorsk port after reports that the ship was under threat from repeated drone and missile attacks near Ukraine's Black Sea coast. According to PTI, the Indian Embassy in Kyiv said it was in constant touch with the relevant authorities to ensure the safety and security of the Indian crew on board MV AMIR1.

The development comes days after another merchant vessel, MV AGN Ragnar, was struck at Ukraine's Odesa port on July 25, leaving two Indian crew members missing. According to PTI, India is continuing to coordinate with Ukrainian authorities in the search operation while the Indian Embassy in Kyiv is also closely monitoring the situation involving MV AMIR1.

"A situation regarding MV AMIR1 with Indian seafarers onboard has been brought to our attention. We attach the highest priority to this and are in constant touch with all concerned to ensure safety and security of all Indians onboard," the Indian Embassy in Kyiv said in a post on X.

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The embassy's statement came after the Forward Seamen's Union of India (FSUI) urged the government and other authorities to immediately secure the safety of the crew and arrange their evacuation.

PTI reported that the FSUI said MV AMIR1 is currently docked at Ukraine's Chornomorsk port with 15 crew members on board, including 13 Indians. The union alleged that repeated drone and missile attacks were taking place in the immediate vicinity of the vessel, leaving the crew in constant fear of a direct strike.

"We urgently appeal to all concerned authorities, shipowners, flag state, and the Government of India to immediately secure their safety and arrange prompt repatriation. Indian seafarers must not be left as sitting targets in conflict zones," it said.

Earlier, four Indian crew members were onboard merchant vessel MV AGN Ragnar when it was struck at Ukraine's Odesa port on July 25. Two of the Indian seafarers remain missing, with India coordinating with Ukrainian authorities in the ongoing search operation.

On Tuesday, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India was coordinating with Ukrainian authorities in the search for the two missing Indian crew members of MV AGN Ragnar and remained in touch with their families.

He reiterated that India has consistently emphasised that commercial shipping, seafarers, civilians and civilian infrastructure must not be targeted under any circumstances and has called for the Russia-Ukraine conflict to be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy.

(With inputs from PTI)

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