IMD Issues ‘Orange Alert’ for 3 Kerala Districts, Predicts Heavy Rain Till Aug 1

The IMD on Wednesday predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of Kerala till August 1 and issued an 'orange alert' for three districts in the state for the day.
The India Meteorological Department issued an orange alert for Idukki, Wayanad and Kannur districts.
It issued a 'yellow alert' for eight districts of the state for the day.
For the coming days, the IMD has issued an 'orange alert' for three districts on July 30, five districts on July 31 and seven districts on August 1.
An 'orange alert' indicates the likelihood of very heavy rainfall ranging from 115 mm to 204 mm, while a 'yellow alert' signifies heavy rainfall between 64 mm and 115 mm.
The weather agency advised fishermen against venturing into the sea along the Kerala, Karnataka and Lakshadweep coasts from July 30 to August 2 due to the possibility of rough weather and strong winds reaching speeds of up to 60 kmph.