Kejriwal Raises Concerns Over E20 Fuel Use in Older Vehicles, Seeks Clarity from Auto Firms

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday claimed that automobile manufacturers were reluctant to publicly clarify whether E20 fuel was suitable for petrol vehicles manufactured before 2023, alleging they were under pressure from the Centre.
Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said he had written to 29 automobile manufacturers seeking clarification on whether E20 fuel could safely be used in petrol-powered vehicles made before 2023 and whether the companies would bear the cost of repairs or compensate consumers for any loss in mileage if damage was caused by the fuel.
However, there was no response available from the manufacturer or Centre over the allegations.
Claiming that none of the companies responded in writing, Kejriwal said officials of nine manufacturers had informed him over the phone that using E20 fuel in vehicles manufactured before 2023 could affect engines, fuel systems and mileage, but they were unwilling to make such observations publicly.
He alleged that the companies were not issuing written responses as consumers could seek compensation if vehicles were found to have been damaged or experienced reduced mileage.
Kejriwal further claimed that the Centre wanted manufacturers to say that E20 fuel was safe for older vehicles.
He also questioned the Centre's promotion of E20 fuel, claiming that nearly 30 crore vehicles manufactured before 2023, including 22 crore two-wheelers and eight crore four-wheelers, could be affected.
The AAP chief further alleged that ethanol was more expensive than petrol, offered lower mileage because of its lower calorific value and did not benefit farmers.
Kejriwal also claimed that police were trying to get a proposed national town hall on E20 fuel scheduled for Saturday at the Constitution Club cancelled.