Lok Sabha Passes Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026

Government leaders welcomed the passage. In a statement reflecting the ruling dispensation’s position, it was said: “Congratulations to every student in India on the passage of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 in Lok Sabha today. The bill shields the dreams and aspirations of our youth by laying down iron-clad provisions imposing the harshest punishment on those who dare to breach the sanctity of public examinations. The Modi govt will spare no one who attempts to imperil the future of our students and will leave no stone unturned to ensure that they face the full wrath of the law.”